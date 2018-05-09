Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Scotland rugby union coach Gregor Townsend Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Townsend names new faces in Scotland rugby squad

By WILLIAM WEST
LONDON

Gregor Townsend has named six new faces in his Scotland squad for their summer tour of the United States, Canada and Argentina.

Edinburgh hooker Stuart McInally will captain the squad, which features the uncapped Lewis Carmichael, Matt Fagerson, Adam Hastings, George Horne, James Lang and Jamie Ritchie.

Hastings, the 21-year-old Glasgow fly-half, is the son of ex-Scotland captain Gavin Hastings and the nephew of Scott Hastings.

"There are twin goals for this tour -- the first is to build on the work we've done so far this season and finish with improved performances," said head coach Townsend. "We also have the Rugby World Cup in our thoughts, as this will be our last tour before we leave for Japan next year.

"Touring and staying together for four weeks and experiencing different environments will be very informative -- seeing how players get on with each other, how much they improve and how they rise to each challenge we face on tour."

Scotland finished third in this year's Six Nations championship after wins against France, England and Italy.

Scotland squad

Backs (15)

Nick Grigg (Glasgow), Chris Harris (Newcastle), Adam Hastings (Glasgow), Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (Edinburgh), Alex Dunbar (Glasgow), Stuart Hogg (Glasgow), George Horne (Glasgow), Pete Horne (Glasgow), Ruaridh Jackson (Glasgow), Lee Jones (Glasgow), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), James Lang (Harlequins), Byron McGuigan (Sale), Ali Price (Glasgow), Duncan Taylor (Saracens)

Forwards (18)

Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Fraser Brown (Glasgow), Lewis Carmichael (Edinburgh), Allan Dell (Edinburgh), David Denton (Worcester), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Richie Gray (Toulouse), Luke Hamilton (Leicester), Murray McCallum (Edinburgh), Stuart McInally (capt, Edinburgh), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Tim Swinson (Glasgow), George Turner (Glasgow), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh)

