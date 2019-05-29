Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jean Kleyn joined Irish province Munster in 2016 from the Western Province in his native South Africa Photo: AFP/File
rugby world cup 2019

Uncapped Munster pair in Ireland preliminary World Cup squad

By CHRISTOPHE SIMON
LONDON

Munster's Jean Kleyn and Mike Haley are the two uncapped names in Ireland's squad to prepare for the World Cup, the Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Tuesday.

South Africa born lock Kleyn, 25, qualifies for his new country on August 8 having spent three years there, while full-back Haley, 24, grew up in England but has an Irish grandmother.

Injured Leinster back-rowers Dan Leavy and Sean O'Brien miss out.

Hooker Rory Best, who led his country during this year's Six Nations is the most experienced player on the list with 117 international appearances and will retire after the tournament which begins on September 20.

Joe Schmidt's side's World Cup campaign starts by facing Scotland before playing hosts Japan, Russian and Samoa in Pool A.

Ireland preliminary 44-man squad for this year's Rugby World Cup:

Forwards: Finlay Bealham, Rory Best, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Sean Cronin, Ultan Dillane, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Jean Kleyn, Jack McGrath, Jordi Murphy, Tommy O’Donnell, Peter O’Mahony, Andrew Porter, Rhys Ruddock, James Ryan, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, CJ Stander, Devin Toner, Josh van der Flier

Backs: Bundee Aki, Ross Byrne, Joey Carbery, Jack Carty, Andrew Conway, John Cooney, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Mike Haley, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney, Rob Kearney, Jordan Larmour, Kieran Marmion, Luke McGrath, Conor Murray, Garry Ringrose, Rory Scannell, Jonathan Sexton, Jacob Stockdale

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

