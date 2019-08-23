Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

Cheika names Petaia, Pocock in Australian World Cup squad

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Australian coach Michael Cheika has included uncapped teenage center Jordan Petaia in his World Cup squad along with veteran David Pocock on Friday despite concerns over the loose forward's fitness ahead of the global showpiece in Japan.

Highly fancied Petaia is the only untested player in a seasoned squad captained by flanker Michael Hooper and boasting 1,406 caps of test experience, 200 more than the roster for the 2015 tournament.

Pocock has not featured in Wallabies gold since a test against Italy last November and he barely played Super Rugby this year while struggling with a problematic calf injury.

The 31-year-old will have only one warmup before the World Cup, a game against Samoa on Sept 7, to prove his body is still up to the rigors of test rugby.

Cheika also included veteran back Adam Ashley-Cooper for his fourth World Cup, just the second Wallaby to do so after George Gregan.

He has taken a gamble by only including two scrumhalves in Nic White and Will Genia, but has included three hookers in Tolu Latu, Folau Fainga'a and young Melbourne Rebel Jordan Uelese.

Uelese beats out experienced hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau, while lock Luke Jones, loose forwards Rob Valetini and Liam Wright and outside back Tom Banks also miss out after being named in the squad for the last two tests against New Zealand.

"We've become a really tight group and it was a very difficult process in picking only 31 players," Cheika said in a statement. "But I know each player selected will travel to Japan with the full support of those teammates who won't board the flight.

"These next few weeks are about building and adding that little extra edge as a squad and we'll be working hard to make sure we deliver on the qualities we want people to see when we run out on the field in Japan."

Australia take on Fiji in their World Cup opener in Sapporo on Sept 21 before their remaining Pool D matches against Wales, Uruguay and Georgia.

Squad:

Forwards - Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Jack Dempsey, Folau Fainga'a, Michael Hooper (captain), Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Isi Naisarani, David Pocock, Izack Rodda, Rob Simmons, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Jordan Uelese

Backs - Adam Ashley-Cooper, Kurtley Beale, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Christian Leali'ifano, James O’Connor, Jordan Petaia, Matt Toomua, Nic White

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019. Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Recipes

Recipe: Chrysanthemum Leaf Tea With Citrus

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Shotengai: Exploring the Nostalgic Pulse of Japan’s Local Shopping Streets

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Laws that Benefit Women in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Sasebo

GaijinPot Travel

Landmark

The Tomb of Emperor Nintoku (Daisen Kofun)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Travel

The Lively Hotel in Fukuoka Has a Free Beer With Your Name on It

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon