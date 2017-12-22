Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Former Wallabies captain Catchpole dies at 78

0 Comments
MELBOURNE

Former Wallabies captain Ken Catchpole has died at 78 after a long battle with illness, the Australian Rugby Union said on Friday.

Catchpole, regarded as one of Australia's finest scrumhalves, captained Australia at 21 in his international debut in 1961 and played 27 tests.

A stalwart at famous Sydney club Randwick, his rugby career was cut short when he was 28, when All Blacks enforcer Colin Meads wrenched his leg in a ruck and tore the hamstring off the bone.

"Others have made contributions to techniques in passing, kicking, and running, but as the supreme exponent of all the skills Catchpole stands beyond rivalry," former All Blacks scrumhalf Chris Laidlaw wrote in his autobiography.

ARU board director Paul McLean said Catchpole commanded respect.

“He'll be fondly remembered as one of our best, and his records will live long at Randwick, New South Wales and the Wallabies," the former Wallabies captain said in a statement.

"Ken had a real aura about him both on and off the field. He might have been small in stature but you knew when Ken was in the room by the respect he commanded."

Catchpole's death continues a sad week for Australian rugby, with 18-test Wallaby and Queensland hard-man Stan Pilecki passing on Wednesday at the age of 70.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

Find out more!

Taxes suddenly got interesting with the Furusato Nozei incentive scheme

en.furumaru.jp

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Massage

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Parks and Gardens

Akasakayama Park

GaijinPot Travel

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Paint it Black

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Buy 3 get 1 free!

BARKT

Present Tense: Grammatically Correct Japanese Gift Giving

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Purchase food/drink tax free!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Food & Drink

Tofuya Ukai: A Dining Oasis Underneath Tokyo Tower

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Foreigner’s Guide to Marriage in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Savvy’s Women Of The Year: 11 Inspiring Leaders We Met In 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

What's Happening

The Last Weekends: Savvy’s Guide To A Perfect End Of 2017

Savvy Tokyo