France crush Italy 47-19 in final World Cup warm-up

France got their rugby World Cup preparations back on track by overpowering Italy, scoring seven tries in a flamboyant and sometimes chaotic 47-19 win at the Stade de France on Friday.

The home side, in their final warm-up match before the tournament in Japan, played a bold, expansive game and had too much pace and power for a stubborn yet outclassed Italian side.

The French, whose previous two games were back-to-back encounters against Scotland - a home win followed by an away defeat - began brightly when winger Yoann Huget went over in the third minute after a superb break by center Wesley Fofana.

But Italy, desperate to find some form and consistency, responded strongly before a chaotic six-minute period of play produced two tries and three yellow cards.

France first lost No. 8 Louis Picamoles for infringing at a ruck, which allowed Italy winger Mattia Bellini to cross after a quick penalty tap by Sergio Parisse, playing in his 140th international.

France's Rabah Slimani was next in the sin bin, reducing the home team to 13, only for Italy to lose a man of their own when Bellini was ruled to have impeded Huget during a kick-and-chase towards the Italian try line.

That also produced a penalty try and France reached the break 19-7 up after driving a maul over following a lineout.

France eased away in the second period, playing open rugby without being totally convincing as they scored four more tries, the pick of them by scrumhalf Antoine Dupont who skipped through a series of tackles after stealing down the blindside.

Italy's high-point came when England-born flanker Jake Polledri attempted to chip the ball over the French defense, somehow regained possession and then charged over.

Friday's result gave France their eighth win in a row over the Italians.

Connor O'Shea's team, who complete their World Cup preparations by taking on England in Newcastle next Friday, never gave up but have now lost nine of their last 10 internationals, the win coming against World Cup minnows Russia.

The Rugby World Cup begins on Sept 20, with hosts Japan taking on Russia in the opening match.

France are in World Cup Pool C along with England, Argentina, the USA and Tonga. Italy are in Pool B with New Zealand, South Africa, Namibia and Canada.

