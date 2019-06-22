Gibson stands down as Waratahs coach

rugby union

Daryl Gibson's four-year stint as New South Wales Waratahs coach came to an end on Friday when the former All Blacks centre announced he was walking away from the job with 12 months still on his contract after a disappointing season.

The 44-year-old New Zealander took over from Wallabies coach Michael Cheika in 2016 but has led the Waratahs to the Super Rugby playoffs just once in four seasons, when they reached the semi-finals last year.

This season was heavily disrupted by the protracted sacking for his social media posts of Israel Folau -- the most prolific try-scorer in Super Rugby history -- and the Waratahs finished with a 6-10 record.

"I've decided to step down as New South Wales Waratahs coach," Gibson told a news conference. "It's a decision I haven't taken lightly and I've been considering it for many months but it is absolutely the right time for the team and New South Wales rugby."

Gibson, who signed a one-year contract extension in February, was backs coach under Cheika when the Waratahs won the Super Rugby title for the first time in 2014.

There is a possibility that he might reunite with Cheika at the Wallabies, who have not had an attack coach in place since Stephen Larkham was sacked in February. Gibson signs off with a record of 28 wins in 64 matches as head coach, however, having never really got his Wallabies-laden backline firing the way it often threatened to.

The Folau saga this year was undoubtedly a major distraction but finishes of 10th, 16th and 12th in three years of his reign were never really good enough for Australia's richest and best-resourced state.

With Bernard Foley, Kurtley Beale, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Nick Phipps, Sekope Kepu and Tatafu Polota-Nau all likely to be off or already confirmed departures at the end of the season, the new coach will have something of a rebuilding job to do.

