Townsend banks on experience as Scots seek to down Ireland

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend hopes the greater experience of his side will smooth its path to victory, after naming a starting XV with a combined 630 caps for Scotland's Rugby World Cup Pool A opener against Ireland in Yokohama on Sunday.

Coach Townsend believes that know-how against a familiar opponent will give his side an edge as he recalled 10 players to his run-on side from the team that defeated Georgia 36-9 last time out, including the key half-back pairing of Greig Laidlaw and flyhalf Finn Russell.

"Our team has a lot of experience playing together in major games for Scotland, with a bench capable of making a difference when required," Townsend said.

"That cohesion, experience and leadership is very valuable in a build-up to a match of this magnitude as well as during the 80 minutes on Sunday.

"In Ireland we face a quality opposition who, over the past number of years, have earned the right to be the number one ranked side in the world. We know them well and are well aware of the strengths they possess throughout their squad."

The back three will be made up of full-back Stuart Hogg and wings Sean Maitland and Tommy Seymour, with Sam Johnson and Duncan Taylor the preferred partnership in midfield.

Props Allan Dell and Willem Nel scrum down at prop, either side of captain Stuart McInally.

Grant Gilchrist and Jonny Gray are in the second row, John Barclay and Hamish Watson on the flanks and Ryan Wilson taking up his position at number eight.

Apart from center Johnson, every member of the starting side has 23 caps or more, with eight players above 40 international appearances.

"As we’ve got closer to the game our training has been more about fine-tuning the hard work that’s gone in over pre-season into a focus for Sunday’s game," Townsend said.

"Our players adapting to the time zone and weather conditions out here in Japan."

Team:

15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Duncan Taylor, 12-Sam Johnson, 11-Sean Maitland, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 8-Ryan Wilson, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-John Barclay, 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Willem Nel, 2-Stuart McInally (captain), 1-Allan Dell

Replacements: 16. Fraser Brown, 17. Gordon Reid, 18. Simon Berghan, 19. Scott Cummings, 20. Blade Thomson, 21. Ali Price, 22. Chris Harris, 23. Darcy Graham.

