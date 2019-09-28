Japan stun world No. 2 Ireland with 19-12 victory at Rugby World Cup

Japan coach Jamie Joseph said his team needed "to play the game of their lives" if they were to beat world No. 2 Ireland, and the Brave Blossoms did just that, winning 19-12 on Saturday in the biggest upset of the Rugby World Cup so far.
In front of 47,813 passionate fans at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, four penalties and a conversion from Yu Tamura and a try from Kenki Fukuoka, who was only added to the side hours before the kick-off, saw Japan record their first-ever win over Ireland and go top of Pool A.
The Brave Blossoms were forced to change their line-up after William Tupou injured his left hamstring in the morning, with Lomano Lava Lemeki replacing him on the left wing and Fukuoka coming onto the bench.
Despite the late change, it was Japan who started best amid a wall of noise, keeping ball in hand from the start and forcing the Irish defense to dig deep.
But they were unable to turn pressure into points with the bounce of the ball preventing Kotaro Matsushima from touching down and Tamura missing a relatively simple shot at goal.
Some quick thinking from Jack Carty almost caught Japan napping but the Brave Blossoms held firm with Lemeki clearing his line well on a couple of occasions.
Ireland were relentless though, and another clever kick from Carty found Garry Ringrose, who dived over for the opening try in the 13th minute.
Japan responded quickly with a penalty from Tamura, only for his opposite number Carty to once again produce a clever kick from which Rob Kearney scored.
The Brave Blossoms dominated the next 15 minutes as their forwards matched the physicality of the men in green, even stealing an Irish line-out, and another Tamura penalty made the score 12-6.
An impressive Japan scrum nearly took the roof off the stadium before Tamura closed out the half with a third penalty.
The halftime stats showed Japan dominated possession (58 percent) and territory (53 percent). They had also made 92 percent of their tackles and forced the Irish into losing one of their own scrums and one of their own line-outs.
The key would be if they could turn that advantage into points in the second half.
Tamura missed a chance to pull the teams level in the 55th minute with a penalty that was just beyond his range.
But three minutes later, the stadium erupted as Fukuoka went over following some powerful rucking from the forwards and quick hands from the outstanding Timothy Lafaele.
Tamura's conversion put four points between the teams and meant Ireland needed a try, a tough ask given the big deficit they have ever turned around to win any Worlds Cup match was three points.
It became even tougher when Tamura landed his fourth penalty of the night in the 71st minute.
It proved impossible, with the Japan defense holding firm as history was made.© KYODO
Haaa Nemui
I don’t know what to say. Awesome stuff!!!
Tokyo-m
Fantastic game, fabulous result! Nice one Japan!
Ganbare Japan!
Unbelievable! The Miracle in Shizuoka! Well played, Brave Blossoms, WELL PLAYED! The defense was too tough for Ireland. Attack was amazing.
I said it before and I say it again, Brave Blossoms can aim for the Semi Final, and take it from there. I know I will get down voted again for saying it, but Japan is hungry for success!
Party time, I wish I was on the streets of Shizuoka!!
zichi
What a win for Japan! Where's the beer?
DNALeri
This wonderful victory will build up the Japanese team's self-confidence and, hopefully, lead to more great victories. Congratulations!
jj1067
Still can’t believe this!
Bugle Boy of Company B
Followed the game online from overseas. Was surprised to see the 12-9 score at end of first half. Figured that would be good enough even should Japan they lose. Then suddenly they are winning! Wish I could have watched it.
Ah_so
Amazing. I really didn't think that Japan could pull off another miracle.
Of course, if you keep doing miracles, it's no longer a miracle is it - it's just normal. If Japan beat Scotland as well - a team much weaker than Ireland, then they have a credible claim to three top table of rugby.
Ireland showed that without Sexton they are a much weaker proposition.
GW
Well done for Japan!
The Irish just were NOT able to execute much Japan kept shutting them down! And THEN the momentum shifted!!
K3PO
Fantastic, amazing, wonderful match to watch. CONGRATULATIONS JAPAN!
Ganbare Japan!
Brave Blossoms should now top Table A, and avoid the difficult Best 8 knock out with All Blacks. Samoa and Scotland are very worried now!
CaptDingleheimer
Couldn't care less about rugby, but this news makes me happy because I just know my niece and nephews in Chubu were glued to the TV for the game and danced all around the living room for 15 minutes after the victory.
ClippetyClop
What an absolute shambolic disaster. Ruined my night.
Jimizo
Well done lads.
ListenTheTruth
Yes, great result, but you know what Japan? It’s a disgrace that every game is not on celestial TV. Certainly not in Okinawa. The South Africa v Nambia game is only on J-Sports.
sourpuss
Fun times!
nandakandamanda
The Irish coach sounds like a foreigner...
RiskyMosaic
Well done, Japan! An exciting watch. Fingers crossed for a first semi-final appearance.
Jimizo
I must admit I wanted Ireland to win ( my mum is from Ireland ) but credit where it is due.
Japan deserved this.
buchailldana
As an Irish man that hurt but Japan played fantastically. They were relentless.
At least I won the who can drink more beers contest with my local Japanese.
Every cloud has a silver lining
TigersTokyoDome
Maybe it's the Saturday afternoon nomihodai I just had watching this live, but did Japan just beat Ireland in RWC..?? I cannot believe how this is being underplayed in the media??
This is by far the greatest giant killing in rugby history, let alone rugby world cup history. The beating of South Africa pales in comparison (the Springboks were a poor team then and Ireland are world number 2).
Japan were superb on the front foot and surprisingly Ireland did not stop Japan's forwards on the gain line.
Pukey2
Well done, ̶T̶o̶n̶g̶a̶ ̶S̶a̶m̶o̶a̶ ̶N̶e̶w̶ ̶Z̶e̶a̶l̶a̶n̶d̶ ̶S̶o̶u̶t̶h̶ ̶A̶f̶r̶i̶c̶a̶ ̶K̶o̶r̶e̶a̶ ̶A̶u̶s̶t̶r̶a̶l̶i̶a̶ Japan!
KariHaruka
I am now paying for my over confidence.....
I was expecting Japan to pull off one shock during the rugby, but I didn't expect them to pull it off against my home country. So now I have one very happy (and annoying) wife.......
lolozo79
Boy, this put a smile on my face. Congratulations Japan !
If Japan can keep it up, perhaps we'll see Japan vs. the Boks, Ireland vs. The All Blacks in the quarter finals. Just hope they don't get complacent with their remaining matches.
buchailldana
KariHaruka Japanese wife's are always annoying haha. Actually my Japanese wife is so sad Japan beat us Irish.
But she is weird as well as annoying!!!
nandakandamanda
Watching in the pub in London. Disbelief all round. Amazing job, Japan!
Kentarogaijin
What a game Japan played !!..
One of the best rugby games I've ever seen !!..
Like 4years ago with springboks !!..
Well done Japan !!..
rcch
amazing victory congratulations Japan BUT what,s with this schedule?! it,s saturday but not everyone is free during the day. how about saturday night? i couldn,t watch it and guess what, no fun. considering it was Japan (home team), they should,ve played at night. any kind of entertainment (show, game, etc.) is supposed the be at night especially on a saturday night...
theResident
Brilliant,Brilliant, Brilliant. Watched from start to finish and pleased i didn't. Thanks to everyone on Japan Today leaving such wonderful comments for a change :) Apart from Zichi who has to put a sarcastic downer on it. Go on Blossoms.
Jimizo
Looks like the banter which is part of what makes sport fun is not acceptable.
I appreciate digs against my side if they are funny.
Sad.
KariHaruka
@buchailldana
It's what I deserve haha. I was so certain of an Irish win and I went into the game very merry. But it's just a bit of light hearted banter between the both of us who happen to be rugby fans.
And I can happily admit that Japan were the better side and most certainly deserved that win. They gave a cracking game of rugby and it makes me happy to see the amount of progress being made in rugby on this side of the world.
DaDude
Exactly! I was on a long drive home and planned to have it on the car TV but it wasn't on. However, last week, they showed games like Argentina vs France on regular TV. I don't get the TV schedule. Shouldn't they broadcast the game for the entire country to see as this was the biggest game on Japan's schedule?
wtfjapan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RbylEEBLdQ
sidesmile
Well done, Japan! Defense was superb. Impeccable forcing of penalties allowed them to showcase how good their kicking is, too. Good job! I mean it. Now everyone is on the back foot wondering how best to combat a team that has been working on clamping the ball to the offenses chest and obviously is not up for a fight. Boring, but a winning formula nonetheless. Yay.
redelmotalking
I never gave them a chance of going past the pool stage but might have to put the humble pie in the oven and start warming it up....playing like that they deserve a quarter final for sure. Superb rugby.
drlucifer
The dictators on JT censored my post again. It really pains to take my valuable time punching letters on my smart phone only for it to be removed by the JT dictators. What next ? are you guys going to devulge my identity to the authorities to arrested.
Do me a favor, remove me from your mailing list and cancel my subscription.
I am done.
mmwkdw
Isn't it good that Japan beat the Ranked Best team, won't that encourage more interest in the Game within Japan, and other Nations in the area ?