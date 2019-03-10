USA edges Canada in Americas Rugby Championship

Joe Taufete'e scored twice to help Team USA to a 30-25 win over Canada at the Americas Rugby Championship in Seattle

Joe Taufete'e scored two tries as Team USA bounced back from a devastating loss to Uruguay to beat Canada, 30-25, on Friday at the Americas Rugby Championship in Seattle.

Cam Dolan and reserve Ruben de Haas also scored tries while flyhalf Will Magie had two penalty kicks and a conversion for the American Eagles, who improved to 3-2 in the tournament.

The US dropped two spots in the world rankings to 15th overall after being upset at home in their last game by Uruguay, 32-25. The US previously beat Chile and Brazil, and also lost 45-14 to Argentina XV.

Canada were coming off a 39-23 loss to Argentina last week. They finished a disappointing 1-5 with their lone win coming over Chile, 56-0, in Victoria, British Columbia.

Unbeaten Argentina XV already clinched the overall title with their win over the Canadians.

Friday’s test match was the final game for 21st-ranked Canada until the Pacific Nations Cup, which begins against USA in Colorado on July 27.

