Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

Wales assistant rugby coach sent home over betting case

0 Comments
TOKYO

Wales assistant coach Rob Howley has been sent home from the Rugby World Cup in Japan over a potential breach of betting rules.

The former Wales captain, who has been part of Warren Gatland's coaching team since 2008, has left the squad's base in Japan.

The Welsh Rugby Union says "Howley has returned to Wales to assist with an investigation in relation to a potential breach of World Rugby regulation 6, specifically betting on rugby union. The decision was taken to act immediately in light of recent information passed to the WRU."

Wales' opening World Cup game is against Georgia on Monday.

The WRU says Howley has "co-operated fully with our initial discussions" but adds that "if required, an independent panel will be appointed to hear the case."

Howley had been due to leave his Wales coaching role after the World Cup, along with Gatland and fellow assistants Shaun Edwards and Robin McBryde.

Howley enjoyed a glittering playing career, winning 59 caps for Wales and captaining his country on 22 occasions, while also helping Wasps to be crowned European champions in 2004.

He played for the British and Irish Lions in 1997 and 2001, and was part of the Lions coaching staff on their last three tours.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Keiro No Hi: Celebrating The Health & Wisdom Of An Aging Society

Savvy Tokyo

How to Apply to a Japanese University

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

eggslut: Taking A Simple Ingredient To A Whole New Level

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Top Things to Do in Aichi Prefecture: A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Unko Museum Yokohama

GaijinPot Travel