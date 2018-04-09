Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Wales hosting Scots, Wallabies, Tonga, Springboks in November

CARDIFF, Wales

Wales will host Scotland, Australia, Tonga, and South Africa in November rugby tests at Principality Stadium.

Scotland will be the first tier one northern hemisphere side to visit Cardiff in an autumn fixture since 2001.

The Scots, who haven't won in Cardiff since 2002, visit on Nov 3, with the rest following on successive Saturdays.

Wales hasn't beaten Australia in 10 years; Tonga will make its third visit to Cardiff; and the Springboks have lost their last three visits.

