rugby union

Wales No 8 Faletau breaks arm; may miss November tests

BATH, England

No. 8 Taulupe Faletau has broken his right arm and could miss Wales' rugby tests next month.

Bath on Tuesday confirmed the injury, which occurred last Friday while Faletau was playing for Bath in the English Premiership.

Bath did not elaborate on how long the British Lion star will be sidelined.

Wales' home series begins on Nov. 3 against Scotland, followed by Australia, Tonga, and South Africa on successive weekends.

Coach Warren Gatland is set to name his squad for the tests next week. Cover for No. 8 could come from Ross Moriarty and Josh Navidi.

