Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Wallabies center Kerevi to miss rest of 2018 season

0 Comments
BRISBANE, Australia

Wallabies center Samu Kerevi underwent surgery on a ruptured bicep Monday and will not play again in the 2018 rugby season.

Kerevi suffered the injury before the June test series between Australia and Ireland but was not sent for scans until Saturday, after a Super Rugby match between his Queensland Reds and the Auckland-based Blues.

He confirmed on Instagram Monday that he will not play again this year.

The 24-year-old center said "unfortunately my season has come to an end. Time to fix the body and rest up."

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Your Urban Oasis: Candeo Hotels Roppongi

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Travel / Hotels

Resume Writing Service Services Targeted On Your Needs ResumesTime.com

Insight Japan Today

These 5 Companies are Here to Help You Host the Best Summer BBQ in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Food & Drink

Seasonal Recipe: Japanese Eggplant Pizza Bites

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Kabeyu Hot Spring

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

6 Of The Best Salad Restaurants In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Shrines

Amano-Yasugawara Power Spot

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog