Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia's hooker Tolu Latu (with ball) during a Wallabies training session in 2016 Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Wallabies hooker Latu suspended over drink-drive charge

0 Comments
By Franck Fife
SYDNEY

Apologetic Wallabies hooker Tolu Latu was Tuesday stood down by the NSW Waratahs after being charged with drink-driving and failing to tell the club about it.

The 26-year-old, who was withdrawn from a Wallabies training camp after the news broke late Saturday, will not play before a court appearance on June 6, meaning he will miss at least two Super Rugby games -- against the Jaguares and the Rebels.

NSW Rugby chief executive Andrew Hore said the organisation was disappointed in Latu, with the incident another headache for a sport still reeling from the Israel Folau scandal.

"Tolu's actions are a serious breach of the standards we set for the players, coaches and staff both on and off the field," Hore said in a statement after Latu met with Rugby Australia's integrity unit.

"He is regretful of his actions and has taken full responsibility, and NSW Waratahs will provide him with the necessary support and further education."

The hooker was reportedly found slumped behind the wheel of a car in the early hours of Thursday morning in Sydney, with his club only learning about it when contacted by the media on Saturday.

"I'm disappointed with my actions, because I recognize the seriousness of this situation," Latu, who has played 12 tests, said in the same statement.

"I want to apologize to my teammates and New South Wales Rugby Union. I also want to apologize to the rugby community, I know that my actions do not reflect well on the game."

Latu, who only returned last weekend from a six-week suspension for dangerous play, said he accepted full responsibility and "any potential sanctions from my court case".

"I also recognize I should have spoken to the coach earlier," he added.

It is a double blow for the Waratahs, who have also lost the services of star fullback Folau, who was sacked on Monday for posting homophobic comments on social media.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Fashion

Kaga Yuzen: Experiencing a Traditional Silk Dyeing Technique in Kanazawa

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

#ThisIs2019: Where Does Japan Stand In Its Approach To Women Rights?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

Fit For Queens: 7 Afternoon Tea Plans In Tokyo That Will Take Your Breath Away This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Travel

Pressing Pause on The Tokyo Rush with Two Days in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Hachinohe Sansha Taisai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK