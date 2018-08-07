Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper (C) completed a full day's training with the Test squad and said he was aiming to be ready for the August 18 clash with New Zealand in Sydney Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Wallabies skipper Hooper on track for Bledisloe opener

0 Comments
By Peter Parks
SYDNEY

Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper says he is confident of being fit to play the opening Bledisloe Cup clash against the All Blacks after coming through his full first training session since tearing a hamstring.

Hooper picked up the injury in the final test against Ireland in June and was unable to play for the NSW Waratahs during their recent Super Rugby finals run.

But he completed a full day's training on Monday with the test squad and said he was aiming to be ready for the Aug 18 clash with New Zealand in Sydney.

"Hiccups aside, with a week of training, I should be in a good position next week," he told Rugby Australia's website rugby.com.au. "It's the first real footy I have played in over six weeks but I am comfortable in how the injury has progressed in getting here and I have had great rehab. I am putting myself in the best position to get myself right for the first game."

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika named an initial squad for the match on Sunday, with Hooper in it.

Also included was test veteran Tatafu Polota-Nau, who was rested for the Ireland series, and England-based back Matt Toomua, who recently confirmed a move to the Melbourne Rebels.

Six uncapped players also made the grade, including 18-year-old Jordan Petaia, who shone during a Bledisloe Cup trial game in Sydney on Friday.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic