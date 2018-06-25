Wallabies star Folau cited for dangerous play in Irish test

rugby union

By William WEST

Wallabies fullback Israel Folau faces more fall-out from the test series loss to Ireland after he was cited by World Rugby on Sunday for dangerous play.

Folau will face a disciplinary hearing this week after being cited for a ninth-minute incident in Ireland's 20-16 win, one of three times Folau competed against Peter O'Mahony in the air at a kick-off.

The incident was not detected by the on-field match officials and was not reviewed by the Television Match Official (TMO).

Folau was sin-binned for the third instance after the Irish skipper landed heavily in the 31st minute and was ruled out for the remainder of the match with concussion.

Citing commissioner Michael O’Leary reviewed footage of the match and decided that while Folau's sin bin incident did not warrant further action, the second kick-off incident that was not picked up by the match referees was worthy of a hearing.

O’Leary’s report said the incident was "strikingly similar" to the one for which Folau was yellow carded.

Given the yellow card and subsequent citing, Folau must face a hearing with a date to be determined within two days.

The Wallabies regularly kick off to Folau, who is one of world rugby’s best jumpers, to regain possession.

Australia lost their second three-test series at home in two years to European opposition, going down in the final game in Sydney on Saturday.

The Wallabies were humbled 3-0 at home by England in 2016.

World No. 2 Ireland came from a game down to win the series, their first three-test victory in the southern hemisphere, to add to their Grand Slam Six Nations triumph earlier this year.

