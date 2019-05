Wallabies star Israel Folau sacked over anti-gay comments

Israel Folau's sporting career looks all but over after he was sacked by Rugby Australia for a serious breach of conduct

Devoutly Christian Wallabies star Israel Folau was sacked Friday for homophobic comments in a case that sparked a bitter debate and looks to have ended his glittering career in Australia.

The fullback was found guilty of a "high-level" breach of rugby's code of conduct last week, with a three-person tribunal deciding it warranted the termination of his lucrative Aus$4 million four-year contract.

He has 72 hours to appeal. If he goes down this road, there will be another hearing with different panelists, before a potentially drawn-out court battle.

Folau went to the tribunal to challenge Rugby Australia's intention to fire him after he posted that "hell awaits" gay people and others he says are sinners.

It followed a similar tirade last year, with the case proving complex and divisive, pitting his right to free speech against restrictions on hate speech.

Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle said the outcome was "a painful situation for the game" and Folau "knew when he pressed that button there were implications that post was going to have".

"Rugby Australia did not choose to be in this situation, but Rugby Australia's position remains that Israel, through his actions, left us with no choice but to pursue this course of action," she said. "Our clear message to all rugby fans today is that we need to stand by our values and the qualities of inclusion, passion, integrity, discipline, respect and teamwork."

While Folau's post sparked outrage from some quarters, RA's handling of the case has also upset players of Pacific island heritage who fear their religious beliefs are under attack.

Castle said she had not spoken to Folau but had communicated the decision to key players to make clear "Rugby Australia fully supports their right to their own beliefs and nothing that has happened changes that".

"But when we are talking about inclusiveness in our game, we're talking about respecting differences as well," she added. "When we say rugby is a game for all, we mean it. People need to feel safe and welcomed in our game regardless of their gender, race, background, religion, or sexuality."

The three-person tribunal heard evidence from Folau, Castle and Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, among others.

Its decision effectively ends the 30-year-old's sporting career in Australia, after rugby league officials vowed he would not be welcomed there either. Playing for an overseas club remains an option.

Folau, who has played 73 tests and was one of the sport's most marketable players, has been unshakeable in his convictions, vowing to continue uploading religious material.

Super Rugby's record try-scorer has not played since posting a banner on Instagram last month that read: "Drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolators -- Hell awaits you."

The row upset backers of the game with sportswear company ASICS dumping him as a brand ambassador while Qantas, the Wallabies biggest sponsor, made clear it was not happy with the scandal.

The airline is run by openly gay chief executive Alan Joyce who warned last week: "We don't sponsor something to get involved in controversy. That's not part of the deal."

It could also have broader repercussions for Rugby Australia.

According to the Sydney Daily Telegraph, the governing body has already spent more than Aus$350,000 in legal fees and if Folau opts to take it to the Supreme Court it could cost millions more.

Rugby Australia is already bracing for a loss in 2019, a scenario that often plays out in a World Cup year when there are fewer home tests.

Reports have put the shortfall from hosting just three tests at Aus$8 million, and a lengthy legal fight would leave it in a precarious position.

