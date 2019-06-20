Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australian hooker Tolu Latu has been further sanctioned by Rugby Australia after his sentence for drink-driving Photo: AFP/File
Wallaby Latu hit with further suspension over drink-drive charge

By FRANCK FIFE
SYDNEY

Wallabies hooker Tolu Latu was given a four-match ban by Rugby Australia Wednesday after being fined and having his licence suspended for six months last week for drink-driving.

The 26-year-old was found asleep at the wheel in Sydney's eastern suburbs in May, with members of the public reportedly having to break into his car to stop it rolling into an intersection.

Immediately after the incident, Latu was suspended for two games by the NSW Waratahs and excluded from a Wallabies training camp.

Rugby Australia's integrity unit said Wednesday he would also be served with a mid-level breach notice, which includes a four-match suspension and an Aus$5,000 (U.S.$3,400) fine.

The four-match ban takes in the earlier two-match suspension and his court appearance on Friday, which coincided with the Waratahs' match against the Highlanders.

The new punishment means Latu will miss Sydney University's Shute Shield clash with Eastwood this weekend.

"Other factors were considered in arriving at the sanction, including Latu’s personal circumstances leading up to the event as well as his failure to disclose the incident to his employers before it became public via the media," Rugby Australia added in a statement.

Last month Latu, who has played 12 Tests, apologized and said he recognized the seriousness of his actions.

