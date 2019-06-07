Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Waratahs' player Tolu Latu in the Super Rugby match between Australia's Waratahs and South Africa's Sharks this April - just weeks before being charged with drink-driving Photo: AFP
rugby union

Waratahs' Latu cleared to play despite drink-drive charge

By Saeed KHAN
SYDNEY

Wallabies hooker Tolu Latu has been cleared to play for the NSW Waratahs on Saturday despite pleading guilty to drink-driving this week.

The 26-year-old admitted the charge in court on Thursday after being found slumped at the wheel of his car last month, with sentencing adjourned until June 14.

Despite being withdrawn from a Wallabies camp after the news broke and missing two Super Rugby games after being stood down, Latu was included in their 23-man squad to face the ACT Brumbies.

The Waratahs said he was available for selection after showing contrition.

"We have taken into account the steps that Tolu has taken in recent weeks to address his actions and behaviours and acknowledge his time served on the sidelines," NSW Rugby chief Andrew Hore told reporters late Thursday.

"While he is still subject to potential code of conduct processes pending the outcome of his sentencing, Tolu will be available for selection for the NSW Waratahs until such time."

His return is a boost as the team prepares for a clash against the Brumbies that they must win to stand any chance of making the finals.

With two games left, they are nine points adrift of them in the Australian conference and four behind the Melbourne Rebels.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

