Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ryan Wilson celebrates with the Calcutta Cup after Scotland's famous victory Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Wilson cited over 'foul play' for Hughes scuffle

1 Comment
By Andy BUCHANAN
LONDON

Scotland forward Ryan Wilson has been cited for making contact with the eye of Nathan Hughes during Saturday's thrilling 25-13 victory over England, Six Nations authorities said on Monday.

The alleged offence took place in the 37th minute, when television cameras caught the pair involved in a scuffle.

Hughes pinned Wilson to the ground with the Scottish No.8 digging his hand into his opposite number's face.

"A disciplinary hearing will be convened before a Six Nations Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday," said a Six Nations statement.

If found guilty, 28-year-old Wilson, who was born in England, could face a ban of between four and 12 weeks.

The Glasgow back-row forward was also involved in a fracas with England centre Owen Farrell in the tunnel before the game started -- again caught on television cameras.

England and Scotland have been asked for clarification on the incident by Six Nations Rugby.

Any ban would see Wilson missing Scotland's remaining tournament fixtures against Ireland and Italy.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

1 Comment
Login to comment

He won't be needed. Rest up mate.

We'll beat Ireland but it won't be easy. We'll thump Italy....job done!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Culture

Cormorant Fishing (Ukai) in Arashiyama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

This Week In Japan, Feb. 26-March 3, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For March 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

7 Cooking Classes To Help You Become Tokyo’s Next Top Chef

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Goryokaku

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Recipe: Homemade Gyoza

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya