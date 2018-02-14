World Rugby says TMO wrong to rule out Wales try vs England

England's Mike Brown, top, pushes Wales' Gareth Anscombe into touch during the Six Nations international rugby union match at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

rugby union

World Rugby says the television match official made an error in ruling out a try for Wales in its Six Nations rugby match against England on Saturday.

The TMO ruled that Wales fullback Gareth Anscombe failed to ground the ball properly in an incident in the 23rd minute of the game at Twickenham.

The score at the time was 12-0 to England, which ended up winning 12-6.

Following a review, World Rugby said Tuesday it has "clarified to the Wales team management ... that the TMO made an error" and that "Wales should have been awarded a try as the Wales player grounded the ball."

Wales assistant coach Rob Howley said it was "disappointing" but that "there was plenty of time after that decision."

