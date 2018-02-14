Newsletter Signup Register / Login
England's Mike Brown, top, pushes Wales' Gareth Anscombe into touch during the Six Nations international rugby union match at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
rugby union

World Rugby says TMO wrong to rule out Wales try vs England

1 Comment
CARDIFF, Wales

World Rugby says the television match official made an error in ruling out a try for Wales in its Six Nations rugby match against England on Saturday.

The TMO ruled that Wales fullback Gareth Anscombe failed to ground the ball properly in an incident in the 23rd minute of the game at Twickenham.

The score at the time was 12-0 to England, which ended up winning 12-6.

Following a review, World Rugby said Tuesday it has "clarified to the Wales team management ... that the TMO made an error" and that "Wales should have been awarded a try as the Wales player grounded the ball."

Wales assistant coach Rob Howley said it was "disappointing" but that "there was plenty of time after that decision."

1 Comment
Not quite sure what "World Rugby" are trying to achieve here apart from discrediting the TMO. As far as I can work out a split second pat on the ball does not constitute downward pressure. Before you know it we'll be playing NFL touchdown rules.

Good on Rob Howley for stating that there was enough time in the game to change the result - England won by 6 points and the try would only have increased another 4.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

