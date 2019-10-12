World Rugby to decide on Sunday games 'as soon as possible' after typhoon

Rugby World Cup officials said Saturday they would inspect venues for Sunday's matches immediately after Typhoon Hagibis has passed before deciding whether they can go ahead, as the crunch Japan-Scotland game in Yokohama hangs in the balance.
As one of the most powerful storms in decades swirls towards Japan, governing body World Rugby said: "Our primary consideration is the safety of everyone.
"We will undertake detailed venue inspections as soon as practically possible after the typhoon has passed and an update will be published as soon as that process has been undertaken in the morning," the statement added.
World Rugby has already axed two matches scheduled for Saturday -- New Zealand v Italy and England v France -- in the first cancellations in the World Cup's 32-year history.
Four matches are slated for Sunday including Japan and Scotland's high-stakes showdown in Pool A, which remains undecided heading into the final weekend of group games.
Canada are due to play Namibia in the Iwate town of Kamaishi, which was devastated in the 2011 tsunami and could still be affected by the storm on Sunday.
The USA play Tonga near Osaka, which should have seen the worst of the storm pass by Sunday. Wales face Uruguay in Kumamoto, which is out of the path of the storm.
But the match everyone is interested in is hosts Japan against Scotland, scheduled to be played in Yokohama near Tokyo at 7:45 p.m.
If current forecasts are correct, Hagibis will be well into the sea east of Japan by then but organizers will need to assess any potential damage to the venue and also judge transport disruption.
The match is crucial as Japan aim to make it into their first World Cup quarterfinal, which they will guarantee if they avoid defeat to the Scots.
If the match is cancelled, it will be classed as a 0-0 draw and both teams will get two points, sending Scotland home.
Even the possibility of a cancellation has sparked a row. Scotland threatened legal action if they were eliminated without playing the key match, prompting a stern response from World Rugby which stressed safety was paramount.
Hagibis has also disrupted the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka, where Saturday's qualifying session has been moved to race day on Sunday.
The typhoon is forecast to crash into central and eastern Japan early Saturday evening, packing maximum gusts of 216 kilometers hour, Japan's Meteorological Agency said.© 2019 AFP
6 Comments
Ganbare Japan!
Its only right to err on side of caution and cancel the Brave Blossoms v Scotland match. Proceeding with the game will put more pressure on emergency workers, police etc. after working through the night. Also, there is no guarantee transport will be a running effectively.
Anyway, Brave Blossoms have won all there games, so its justice that they would make the Final 8.
George Webb
True but they haven't beaten Scotland.......ever?
It's immaterial really, why don't we just cut to the final. New Zealand v Wales is for sure the final game. Or we could just toss a coin and all go down the pub.
Well done world rugby........your sponsors must be squirming at your lack of flexibility and FAIRNESS!! I doubt the term "world" rugby and agree wholeheartedly with Mr. Parisse. IRB........GTH!!
Haaa Nemui
I disagree. I think if the game can go ahead it should
Triring
Look if it can it would but if it can't if wouldn't.
The stadium stand near the Tsurumi river which had over flooded in the past since and the land where the stadium sits right now was a swamp before they reclaimed and built that place.
The torrential rain is pouring 600mm per square meter from up stream and down into that river.
It's unknown if the water will recede if the river overflows and if it does they will be playing in a swamp not a field which neither side will call it a fair game if they lose. Even before the game starts I doubt the team or spectators will reach the stadium in the first place in those conditions.
drlucifer
Move the game to monday and you won't have to worry about the safety of everyone as well as end up not creating a controversy that one team was sacrificed to benefit the host. Give the scots their day on the field let them decide their own fate and not some bogus decision using safety as a pretext.
drlucifer
The right decision, maybe the F1 organizers can be hired to run the RWC.