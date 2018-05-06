Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

World Rugby welcomes 2023 Rugby World Cup host selection process appraisal

0 Comments
LONDON

World Rugby has welcomed a comprehensive appraisal of the Rugby World Cup 2023 host selection process, which endorses the transparent and professional selection strategy.

  • World Rugby runs comprehensive appraisal after each host selection process in line with best-practice
  • Feedback from all process stakeholders captured
  • Appraisal endorses transparent and professional approach
  • Insights to provide opportunity for continual enhancement of the process

France was awarded hosting rights for Rugby World Cup 2023 in November 2017 following a vote by the World Rugby Council. Selection marked the end of a ground-breaking two-year process which, for the first time, secured all key tournament provisions prior to awarding, including all guarantee and financial provisions, stadia and rights protection obligations.

World Rugby is committed to host selection processes that deliver the best-possible outcomes for the global game and it routinely undertakes a full review after each of its tournaments has been awarded. The Rugby World Cup 2023 review was undertaken by independent experts BDO LLP and featured evaluation of feedback from all stakeholders, including bid unions and Council members. The report includes insights and suggestions for future host selection processes.

Key insights from the report include:

  • Feedback about the host selection process was positive 
  • Viewed as professional and transparent throughout
  • Viewed as a significant advancement on the 2015 and 2019 processes
  • The level of transparency and three-phase approach (applicant, candidate and evaluation) is viewed as a strength, provides clear guidance and should be retained for future processes
  • The use of pass/fail criteria at the applicant stage is considered a very strong part of the process and should be retained
  • The Council should be involved in the development of the evaluation criteria
  • The publication of the detailed report is ground-breaking and should be retained in the interests of transparency
  • The evaluation should contain a technical assessment and a risk assessment, without an overall score or recommendation
  • If all candidates are capable of hosting, this should be clearly highlighted in the report
  • The Council should retain its right to select the Rugby World Cup host and votes should be in the form of an electronic ballot and published

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont welcomed the insights: “Rugby World Cup is one of the world’s best-loved and most prestigious sports events and a major driver of fan, participation and commercial growth. 

“The 2023 process delivered an outstanding host in France with all stadia, rights and financial provisions secured and three outstanding bids. In order to drive continual improvement, it is important that we take stock after each host selection process to undertake a full review, including feedback from unions involved in the process and feedback from my colleagues on the Council and Rugby World Cup Board.

“I would like thank all involved in the process for their full and positive contribution and the insights from this evaluation which will help us ensure that Rugby World Cup remains an attractive and accessible hosting proposition for unions and nations and continues to advance the growth of the sport on a global scale.”

© Worldrugby.org

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 3-6

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Kasuga Taisha

GaijinPot Travel

9 Vacations to Help Rebuild Japan’s Disaster Hit Regions

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Mount Kongo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Nature

Mount Osore

GaijinPot Travel

3 Unforgettable Ryokan and Onsen Experiences from Japan Expert Rob Goss

GaijinPot Blog