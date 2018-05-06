World Rugby welcomes 2023 Rugby World Cup host selection process appraisal

World Rugby has welcomed a comprehensive appraisal of the Rugby World Cup 2023 host selection process, which endorses the transparent and professional selection strategy.

France was awarded hosting rights for Rugby World Cup 2023 in November 2017 following a vote by the World Rugby Council. Selection marked the end of a ground-breaking two-year process which, for the first time, secured all key tournament provisions prior to awarding, including all guarantee and financial provisions, stadia and rights protection obligations.

World Rugby is committed to host selection processes that deliver the best-possible outcomes for the global game and it routinely undertakes a full review after each of its tournaments has been awarded. The Rugby World Cup 2023 review was undertaken by independent experts BDO LLP and featured evaluation of feedback from all stakeholders, including bid unions and Council members. The report includes insights and suggestions for future host selection processes.

Key insights from the report include:

Feedback about the host selection process was positive

Viewed as professional and transparent throughout

Viewed as a significant advancement on the 2015 and 2019 processes

The level of transparency and three-phase approach (applicant, candidate and evaluation) is viewed as a strength, provides clear guidance and should be retained for future processes

The use of pass/fail criteria at the applicant stage is considered a very strong part of the process and should be retained

The Council should be involved in the development of the evaluation criteria

The publication of the detailed report is ground-breaking and should be retained in the interests of transparency

The evaluation should contain a technical assessment and a risk assessment, without an overall score or recommendation

If all candidates are capable of hosting, this should be clearly highlighted in the report

The Council should retain its right to select the Rugby World Cup host and votes should be in the form of an electronic ballot and published

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont welcomed the insights: “Rugby World Cup is one of the world’s best-loved and most prestigious sports events and a major driver of fan, participation and commercial growth.

“The 2023 process delivered an outstanding host in France with all stadia, rights and financial provisions secured and three outstanding bids. In order to drive continual improvement, it is important that we take stock after each host selection process to undertake a full review, including feedback from unions involved in the process and feedback from my colleagues on the Council and Rugby World Cup Board.

“I would like thank all involved in the process for their full and positive contribution and the insights from this evaluation which will help us ensure that Rugby World Cup remains an attractive and accessible hosting proposition for unions and nations and continues to advance the growth of the sport on a global scale.”

