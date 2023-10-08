Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan rugby
Argentina's Mateo Carreras scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Japan and Argentina, at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France, on Sunday. Photo: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez
rugby world cup 2023

Argentina reaches Rugby World Cup quarterfinals after eliminating Japan with 39-27 win

NANTES, France

Argentina secured its place in the quarterfinals and knocked out Japan from the Rugby World Cup after winger Mateo Carreras’ hat-trick of tries inspired a 39-27 win in a breathless pool-stage eliminator in Nantes on Sunday.

The Pumas will face Wales in the last eight in Marseille on Saturday, having finished second in Pool D behind England.

There were eight tries in total in an end-to-end match and none was more outrageous than the one scored by Japan lock Amato Fakatava, who sprinted down the left wing, collected his own kick forward and trundled over the line midway through the first half.

Yet it was Carreras — Argentina’s stocky and powerful left winger — who proved to be the match winner, finishing off a flowing team move for his first try in the 28th and adding two more after halftime to finally see off a plucky Japan team that kept coming for more.

His third try was the clincher and came just when Japan reduced the gap to 29-27 with 15 minutes left. Within three minutes, Carreras received the ball at almost a standing start, pushed away Japan center Ryoto Nakamura with a hand-off, then burst through the middle with stunning acceleration before finishing with a swan dive over the line.

Argentina missed out on the quarterfinals in 2019 but is back at that stage for the fifth time in the last seven World Cups.

Japan was seeking back-to-back quarterfinal appearances after doing so on home soil four years ago but it proved to be the final match under departing coach Jamie Joseph, whose seven years in charge ends after this World Cup.

Nantes delivered another classic pool-stage elimination match, 16 years after Fiji upset Wales 38-34 at the atmospheric Stade de la Beaujoire.

Credit where it's due, Argentina were still just a bit too strong. Japan played a great game overall, with a few surprising plays, but it just wasn't enough. Well done Pumas, and all the best for the Wales game next weekend.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

They all played hard, despite having to compete with Japan vs. USA volleyball at the same time. Hopefully, withing 20 years, Japan can make it to the finals. By then, Darwinism and the declining population will have run its course. It was a good match. Argentina was just a wee bit hungrier.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Wonderful.

Out you go

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Japan gave in all, but the better team won

I really enjoyed it though, hopefully rugby will continue to grow in popularity in Japan

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Had both games on dual screens. I threw in the towel at the same exact time too lol I know the volleyball game didn't matter because Japan already qualified but part of me wishes their A team was out there.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Congratulations Pumas but what a spirited and gutsy performance from Japan. I also thought Argentina deserved to win through their stronger attacking plays and phases and Japan in the end made some crucial mistakes. Allowing the Pumas to score in the opening minute and then dropping the ball from the kickoff after that spectacular field goal from Japan were two turning points.

But Japan should be proud of their team and rugby is definitely moving ahead here. I see many boys and girls playing and training for rugby on the weekend in my neighborhood although I do live in East Osaka where there is a very strong rugby presence.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

An entertaining match, but the Japan side blew it with too many defensive errors and poor handling that marred their mostly messy, uncoordinated attacks. Not to take credit away from the Argentine team that have again shown they can play a strong, attractive game of rugby, but their mettle will be really tested when they go up against the big contenders.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

