All Blacks captain Cane is first man to be red-carded in a Rugby World Cup final

New Zealand's Sam Cane sits on the bench after being shown a red card during the Rugby World Cup final match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

New Zealand captain Sam Cane became the first player to be red-carded in a Rugby World Cup final on Saturday.

Cane was too high when he tackled South Africa's Jesse Kriel around the head in the 29th minute at Stade de France.

He was yellow-carded by referee Wayne Barnes, who reversed a scrum awarded to the All Blacks in front of the South Africa posts. Barnes also asked the bunker to review whether the yellow should be upgraded.

Six minutes later, the bunker told Barnes it was a red card-worthy foul.

Cane was in the sin-bin on the edge of his chair, and when he learned he would play no further part in the final, he leaned back and crossed his arms.

The only previous card in a World Cup final was a yellow for All Black Ben Smith in 2015, when New Zealand beat Australia. But the All Blacks doubled that in just the third minute when flanker Shannon Frizell was sin-binned for a neck roll on South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi.

Mbonambi came off injured, as his leg was twisted badly in the ruck. But the bunker decided that was accidental and Frizell returned to the field.

