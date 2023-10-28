Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rugby RWC Final New Zealand South Africa
New Zealand's Sam Cane sits on the bench after being shown a red card during the Rugby World Cup final match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
rugby world cup 2023

All Blacks captain Cane is first man to be red-carded in a Rugby World Cup final

0 Comments
PARIS

New Zealand captain Sam Cane became the first player to be red-carded in a Rugby World Cup final on Saturday.

Cane was too high when he tackled South Africa's Jesse Kriel around the head in the 29th minute at Stade de France.

He was yellow-carded by referee Wayne Barnes, who reversed a scrum awarded to the All Blacks in front of the South Africa posts. Barnes also asked the bunker to review whether the yellow should be upgraded.

Six minutes later, the bunker told Barnes it was a red card-worthy foul.

Cane was in the sin-bin on the edge of his chair, and when he learned he would play no further part in the final, he leaned back and crossed his arms.

The only previous card in a World Cup final was a yellow for All Black Ben Smith in 2015, when New Zealand beat Australia. But the All Blacks doubled that in just the third minute when flanker Shannon Frizell was sin-binned for a neck roll on South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi.

Mbonambi came off injured, as his leg was twisted badly in the ruck. But the bunker decided that was accidental and Frizell returned to the field.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

5 Spots in Osaka Every Photographer Should Know

GaijinPot Blog

12 Japanese Essential Oils for a Zen State of Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Sofukuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Funai Castle Ruins (Oita Castle)

GaijinPot Travel

Friendly Fusion Izakaya: Tokyo’s Bal Scene Explained

Savvy Tokyo

What to Prepare For a Japanese Student Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Yutoku Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

How To Find Good Real Estate Agents in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Worst Tourist Traps and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fish to Celebrate Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Temples and Shrines Devoted to Mythical Creatures in Japan

GaijinPot Blog