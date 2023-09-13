Newsletter Signup Register / Login
England flanker
England's Tom Curry, center left, clashes heads with Argentina's Juan Cruz Mallia, for which he got a red card, during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Argentina in the Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France, on Saturday. Photo: AP/Daniel Cole
rugby world cup 2023

England flanker Tom Curry will miss Japan match after getting 2-match ban for dangerous tackle

0 Comments
PARIS

England flanker Tom Curry was handed a two-game ban at the Rugby World Cup on Tuesday following his sending-off for a dangerous tackle in the team's opening pool game against Argentina.

Curry was too upright when tackling Juan Cruz Mallia as the Argentina fullback was coming down from a leaping catch in the third minute. They collided heads and referee Mathieu Raynal initially yellow-carded Curry before it was upgraded to red after a bunker review.

At a virtual disciplinary committee hearing, the panel said the offense carried a sanction of six matches which was reduced to three because of mitigating factors such as his admission of guilt, exemplary disciplinary record and apology. Curry only has to serve a ban for the first two matches — against Japan on Sept 17 and Chile on Sept 23 — provided he completes a coaching intervention program, which intends to undertake.

That means he would be free to play against Samoa in Lille on Oct 7, England's final game in Pool D.

England is already without two key players — captain Owen Farrell and No. 8 Billy Vunipola — against Japan because of suspensions.

England at least has the satisfaction of knowing its defensive leader will be available for the knockout phase if, as expected, the team advances out of the pool in the wake of beating Argentina 27-10.

Curry’s ban is regarded by some as an example of the inconsistency of rugby’s disciplinary process, given South Africa center Jesse Kriel escaped punishment for his head-on-head collision with Jack Dempsey of Scotland on Sunday.

It is a cruel development for Curry. He was just three minutes into making his first appearance under coach Steve Borthwick, having recovered from hamstring and ankle injuries.

© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Creating Japanese Candy Art With a Professional Amezaiku Artist

GaijinPot Blog

Play to Progress: Balancing Fun and Engaging English Lessons

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Hinode Park

GaijinPot Travel

Kagikake Pass

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 11–17

Savvy Tokyo

Kaka no Kukedo Sea Caves

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Grow Your Own Japanese Herbs and Spices

Savvy Tokyo

How to get to and from Kansai International Airport (KIX)

GaijinPot Travel

Ghosts, Human Sacrifice and the Entrance to the Underworld: 5 Spooky Sights in Shimane Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Kyushu Ceramics: Discover the Beauty and History of Japanese Porcelain

GaijinPot Blog