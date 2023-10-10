Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rugby RWC France Namibia
France's Antoine Dupont receives treatment after taking a knock to the head during the Rugby World Cup Pool A match between France and Namibia at the Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
rugby world cup 2023

France captain Antoine Dupont authorized to resume collective training at Rugby World Cup

PARIS

France captain Antoine Dupont has been cleared to resume collective training after a positive check-up following surgery on a facial fracture, the French rugby federation said Monday.

Dupont was examined on Monday by the doctor who repaired the fracture he sustained during a World Cup match against Namibia last month. The injury has put him on the sidelines and it's still unclear whether he will be able to play against South Africa in Sunday's quarterfinals.

Dupont, widely regarded as the world's best player, had already resumed training lightly after rejoining the France squad just 10 days after undergoing surgery.

He was injured in an illegal head-on-head tackle during a 96-0 blowout victory over Namibia in Marseille. The scrumhalf then traveled to Toulouse, where he plays his club rugby, for the operation.

Dupont's absence in France's final pool game against Italy was not a problem, as Les Tricolores easily won 60-7. But the French have a much taller hurdle to clear when they take on defending champion South Africa.

France has never won the Rugby World Cup and has lost three finals, but hopes were high coming into its hosting of the showpiece this year, and even higher after the hosts beat three-time champion New Zealand in the opening game.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

