Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rugby RWC South Africa Tonga
South Africa's Cobus Reinach celebrates after scoring a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga, at Marseille's Stade Velodrome, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
rugby world cup 2023

French authorities dealing with death threat to South Africa player at Rugby World Cup, say Boks

0 Comments
PARIS

South Africa scrumhalf Cobus Reinach is "in a good space” after receiving a death threat on social media during the Rugby World Cup, assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said on Friday.

The threat — highlighted by Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus on X, formerly known as Twitter — came after the team’s win in the quarterfinals against host nation France, where Reinach plays his club rugby with Montpellier. It was followed by a picture of Reinach’s son, who was also threatened.

The Boks said on Friday the matter was with French authorities.

“Obviously we are aware of the situation with Cobus and his family,” Stick said. “The players do their job to make sure they represent their country. All the players were on the field and we are here to represent South Africa. If someone has got a problem with that, the French authorities will have to deal with it.

“From our side, we will make sure we protect each other as a team, our players, managers, everyone involved. Once again, we don’t have a place for that in our game.”

Stick said Reinach and the team felt safe.

“I’ve seen him every day. He’s in a good space. He’s got his family around him,” Stick said.

“I must also give credit to the French (organizers), the security around our hotels. With all the teams in the World Cup, the security was just another level. So I don’t think at the moment there is something to worry about because we know for sure we are well-protected in our camps.”

Reinach will start for South Africa against England in the semifinals on Saturday.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Use Japanese Counters

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

How to Celebrate Halloween in Tokyo: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Five Famous Types of Japanese Sweet Potatoes

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Taketomi Island (Taketomijima)

GaijinPot Travel

Ski and Travel Jobs in Japan: A Winter Wonderland Adventure

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2023: The Premier Event for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Japanese Streetwear

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 16 – 22

Savvy Tokyo

5 Essential Factors for Choosing a Boarding School

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

10 Japanese Literature Books For Your Autumn Reading List

Savvy Tokyo

Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel