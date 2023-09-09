Newsletter Signup Register / Login
RWC Rugby Japan Preview
FILE - Japan's Keita Inagaki is tackled by South Africa's Siya Kolisi during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match at Tokyo Stadium between Japan and South Africa in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct. 20, 2019. Japan has been a fan favorite at the last two Rugby World Cups for its underdog victories over top-tier teams. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)
rugby world cup 2023

Japan gives flanker Shimokawa first start in Rugby World Cup opener against Chile

TOULOUSE, France

Rookie flanker Kanji Shimokawa will make his first start for Japan against Rugby World Cup debutant Chile on Sunday in Toulouse.

Shimokawa was picked ahead of Shota Fukui, who started against Italy in the last warmup two weeks ago, and in the absence of Pieter Labuschagne, who was suspended for this match.

Shimokawa has less than 80 minutes of test rugby but impressed off the bench against New Zealand in October and Fiji in August.

Japan's second row issues appear to have been resolved by Amato Fakatava, who starred in the Pacific Nations Cup and quickly overcame a foot injury to be a late selection, and Jack Cornelsen, who has been a back-rower for club and country this year but was restored to lock against Italy.

Rikiya Matsuda has the No. 10 jersey after playing behind Yu Tamura at the 2019 home World Cup and then was overtaken this year by Seungsin Lee.

Semisi Masirewa at fullback, and Kotaro Matsushima, on the right wing, have swapped positions.

Keita Inagaki will play his 50th cap. A dozen of the matchday 23 played in the 2019 World Cup, where Japan reached the quarterfinals for the first time.

Japan: Semisi Masirewa, Kotaro Matsushima, Dylan Riley, Ryoto Nakamura, Jone Naikabula, Rikiya Matsuda, Yutaka Nagare; Kazuki Himeno (captain), Kanji Shimokawa, Michael Leitch, Amato Fakatava, Jack Cornelsen, Gu Jiwon, Atsushi Sakate, Keita Inagaki. Reserves: Shota Horie, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Warner Dearns, Shota Fukui, Naoto Saito, Tomoki Osada, Lomano Lemeki.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

