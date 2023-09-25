Jones sorry for Australia defeat; says he's committed to job despite Japan rumor

Eddie Jones apologised for Australia's defeat by Wales but denied he was leaving to coach Japan

By Barnaby CHESTERMAN

Australia head coach Eddie Jones on Sunday apologized for the Wallabies' record defeat to Wales but insisted he was "committed" to the job.

"I would like to apologize to all Australia supporters," said Jones after the 40-6 Rugby World Cup thrashing.

Australian media reports claimed Jones has been interviewed by the Japanese rugby federation about taking over their team after the tournament.

"I don't know what you're talking about, mate," said Jones, when probed about the rumored interview, before later adding he took "umbrage" with those questioning his commitment.

"One hundred percent," he said when asked if he was committed. "I came back to Australia to try to help. At the moment I'm not getting much help, am I.

"But that doesn't mean my commitment to help has changed. I'm a proud Australian and I hate to see Australian rugby doing as poorly as we're doing, particularly under my reign."

Australia have lost seven out of their eight matches since the 63-year-old returned to the helm for a second stint as national team boss.

They reached the 2003 World Cup final in his first one.

But Jones said there was more to fix in Australian rugby than just coaching issues or underperforming players.

"It's not only the Wallabies we've got to improve, we've got to improve the whole system of Australian rugby," he said. "That's not an excuse but we've just got to have a really good look at ourselves to see what we're doing and the way we're going about our rugby."

As for Sunday's debacle in Lyon, it was Australia's largest ever World Cup defeat as well as their biggest against Wales, surpassing a 28-3 reverse in 1975.

"First, I'd like to apologize to all Australian supporters," said a contrite Jones. "A lot of people travelled here and I'm sure a lot of people were staying up late at night (in Australia). Our performance wasn't up to the standard that is required. I apologise and I take full responsibility for it.

"They are a young team, we're very disappointed. They tried their hearts out but at the moment we don't have the consistency in our play to put pressure on teams like Wales."

Jones insisted he has "the ability to turn things around" and defended his decision to leave experienced internationals such as former captain Michael Hooper and fly-halves Bernard Foley and Quade Cooper out of his squad.

That later decision has proved particularly damaging in France, where neither Carter Gordon, 22, nor Ben Donaldson, 24, have proved able to orchestrate a team in top level international rugby.

"I was put in this job to turn Australia around and I don't think I could have done it with the players that had been playing," said Jones. "I think we needed a fresh change, and, sure, the young guys struggled with the environment today but unless they get that kind of experience, they're not going to mature into the players they can be.

"This is the most painful time, don't get me wrong, but it's also the best learning time for a young team and young players about the game and what you've got to be at test level."

Australian media slam team, Jones

The Wallabies were blasted by the Australian media after their record defeat to Wales.

Australia, which has one pool game left against Portugal, is set to miss out on the World Cup knock-out stages for the first time in 10 tournaments having only beaten tier-two side Georgia so far in France.

"Rock Bottom: Wallabies worst nightmare comes true," was the verdict of media outlets The Australian and The Daily Telegraph.

Jones has also been heavily criticized for bringing an inexperienced squad to the Rugby World Cup.

"The Eddie Jones experiment can officially be declared a disaster after the Wallabies all but crashed out of the World Cup in record-breaking fashion," rugby reporter Tom Decent wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald.

Several Wallabies stars expressed their dismay at the result.

"Shattered for @Wallabies but congrats to my valley friends," wrote former Australia fly-half Matt Giteau on social media outlet X.

"It didn't have to be like this," Wallabies back Bernard Foley, 34, also posted.

However, veteran flanker Hooper came to the head coach's defense.

"A lot is going to come on Eddie, and maybe there’s some fairness in that," Hooper told broadcaster Stan Sport.

"But I've been in the camp. No one is up for more hours than Eddie. Eddie is up until 11 p.m. thinking about how to make the Wallabies team better, and he's waking up at 3 a.m. answering messages. Let's not have a crack at the bloke."

Former New Zealand international and Stan Sport pundit Sonny Bill Williams said he felt for the players and traveling Australian supporters, who left the stadium early in their droves.

"That second half, they looked like a team that just lost belief," said Williams, a double World Cup winner with the All Blacks. "40-6 was really embarrassing and I feel for these kids. They're going to carry this on for the rest of their careers and feel this until they get to come back here again and rectify it."

