France's Maxime Lucu (R) and Charles Ollivon (L) tackle Japan's Siosaia Fifita (C) Photo: AFP/File
rugby world cup 2023

Joseph makes one changes for crunch match against Argentina

NANTES, France

Japan coach Jamie Joseph has made just one change to his starting XV from their 28-22 victory against Samoa for the crunch World Cup match against Argentina in Nantes on Sunday.

Siosaia Fifita replaces Jone Naikabula on the left wing as Joseph avoided tinkering for the Pool D showdown to decide which of the two teams advances to the quarter-finals as runners-up to England.

Eight of the run-on team have started every game in France.

Team (15-1)

Lomano Lemeki; Kotaro Matsushima, Dylan Riley, Ryoto Nakamura, Siosaia Fifita; Rikiya Matsuda, Naoto Saito; Kazuki Himeno (capt), Pieter Labuschagne, Michael Leitch; Amato Fakatava, Jack Cornelsen; Jiwon Gu, Shota Horie, Keita Inagaki

Replacements: Atsushi Sakate, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Warner Dearns, Amanaki Saumaki, Yutaka Nagare, Ryohei Yamanaka, Jone Naikabula

Coach: Jamie Joseph (NZL)

