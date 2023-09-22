Ireland, South Africa name teams for blockbuster clash

Ireland's Ronan Kelleher is tackled by Tonga's Augustine Pulu during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and Tonga at the State de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Ronan Kelleher will start at hooker for top-ranked Ireland in its Rugby World Cup blockbuster against defending champion South Africa on Saturday.

Ireland is rugby’s form team and on a run of 15 straight wins since July last year, including the Six Nations Grand Slam. But Ireland has never been past the quarterfinals at the Rugby World Cup while South Africa is looking to win a record fourth title. Whichever side wins at the Stade de France is likely to face three-time champion New Zealand in the quarterfinals.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell picked Kelleher ahead of his usual first choice Dan Sheehan. Sheehan was in contention to start but is among the reserves after spraining a foot ligament four weeks ago in the warmup win over England in Dublin.

Otherwise, Ireland is at full strength.

Scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park returns to displace Conor Murray in the only change from the side that defeated Tonga 59-16. Murray is among three backs on the bench with flyhalf Jack Crowley and center Robbie Henshaw.

Inside center Bundee Aki wins his 50th cap alongside Garry Ringrose, while prop Finlay Bealham makes the bench after failing a head injury assessment against Tonga in Ireland’s clinical win in Nantes. He passed further HIA tests this week.

That followed a 82-8 dispatching of Romania for its highest World Cup score, in a match where standout flyhalf Jonathan Sexton impressed on his return from a groin injury. The 38-year-old looked good against Tonga, too, and has three tries in two games. He is retiring after the tournament.

Josh van der Flier, the world player of 2022, is joined in a formidable back row by fellow flanker Peter O’Mahony and No. 8 Caelan Doris.

South Africa reverted to its strongest lineup and loaded the forwards in a 7-1 bench for the second time. The first time produced a record 35-7 win against New Zealand last month in a warmup game.

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber picked the starting 15 that beat Scotland 18-3 in their opening game, with only hooker Malcolm Marx missing. He was ruled out of the tournament by a knee injury last week, so Bongi Mbonambi comes into the starting team.

South Africa blitzed Romania 76-0 in its second pool game, with scrumhalf Cobus Reinach scoring a hat trick inside the first 24 minutes. He is the only back on the bench for Ireland.

Lineups:

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Jonathan Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Dan Sheehan, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Ryan Baird, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Robbie Henshaw.

