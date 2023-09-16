Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rugby RWC Japan Chile
Japan's Michael Leitch reacts with supporters following the Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Chile at Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
rugby world cup 2023

Leitch set for record 15th Rugby World Cup match for Japan vs England

0 Comments
NICE, France

Flanker Michael Leitch will set a national record with his 15th Rugby World Cup appearance for Japan when it faces England on Sunday.

The New Zealand-born 34-year-old surpasses the record he shared with Luke Thompson. Leitch scored a try and made 15 of 16 tackles last weekend in the 42-12 win against Chile.

Coach Jamie Joseph has made four changes from that victory. Hooker Shota Horie, flanker Pieter Labuschagne, No. 8 Kazuki Himeno and center Tomoki Osada come into the side for the match in Nice.

Himeno will captain his first World Cup match. He made his captaincy debut against Tonga in July in the Pacific Nations Cup, six years after his test debut.

Hooker Atsushi Sakate, flanker Kanji Shimokawa, and center Dylan Riley — who all started against Chile — are among the reserves while Jack Cornelsen reverts from No. 8 to lock.

Japan had high hopes entering this tournament. But it was well beaten at home by Fiji 35-12 in the Pacific Nations Cup decider, succumbed to Italy 42-21 in Treviso in the last warmup, and labored at times against Chile.

Japan will face an England side without two suspended players.

Flanker Tom Curry was handed a three-game ban subject to him attending tackle school following his red card for a dangerous tackle in the 27-10 win against Argentina.

Captain Owen Farrell will serve the last game of his four-match suspension, while No. 8 Billy Vunipola had served his suspension and was available.

Japan: Semisi Masirewa, Kotaro Matsushima, Tomoki Osada, Ryoto Nakamura, Jone Naikabula, Rikiya Matsuda, Yutaka Nagare; Kazuki Himeno (captain), Pieter Labuschagne, Michael Leitch, Amato Fakatava, Jack Cornelsen, Gu Jiwon, Shota Horie, Keita Inagaki. Reserves: Atsushi Sakate, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Warner Dearns, Kanji Shimokawa, Naoto Saito, Dylan Riley, Lomano Lemeki.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kaka no Kukedo Sea Caves

GaijinPot Travel

Daisen Makiba Milk no Sato

GaijinPot Travel

Creating Japanese Candy Art With a Professional Amezaiku Artist

GaijinPot Blog

How to get to and from Kansai International Airport (KIX)

GaijinPot Travel

Looking for New Job Opportunities in Japan this Fall?

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 11–17

Savvy Tokyo

5 Animals Found Only In Japan and Where to See Them

GaijinPot Blog

Play to Progress: Balancing Fun and Engaging English Lessons

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Artist and Youtuber Emily Sim (Emirichu) Paints Her Life in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Versatile Fashion Items Trending In Tokyo This Fall 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Kagikake Pass

GaijinPot Travel