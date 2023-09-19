Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Zealand De Groot
FILE - New Zealand's Ethan de Groot, right, is challenged during the rugby union international match between South Africa and New Zealand, at Twickenham stadium in London, Aug. 25, 2023. New Zealand prop Ethan de Groot has been suspended for three Rugby World Cup games for his red card against Namibia. He will miss the All Blacks’ last Pool A games in Lyon against Italy on Sept. 29 and Uruguay on Oct. 5. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
rugby world cup 2023

New Zealand prop de Groot banned for 3 games for Rugby World Cup red card

BORDEAUX, France

New Zealand prop Ethan de Groot was suspended for three Rugby World Cup games on Monday for his red card against Namibia.

He will miss the All Blacks' last Pool A games in Lyon against Italy on Sept. 29 and Uruguay on Oct. 5. The ban covers the quarterfinals if New Zealand make it there, but he will be available subject to him completing tackle school.

De Groot made contact with the head of Namibia's Adriaan Booysen and was yellow-carded on Friday in Toulouse. But the card was upgraded to red after a bunker review for charging Booysen without attempting to wrap him.

At his judiciary hearing, de Groot admitted to foul play and didn't think it was worthy of a red card.

But the panel said de Groot could have lowered his tackle, which was dangerous and always illegal. The panel’s sanction started at six weeks and was halved because of the prop’s good disciplinary record.

De Groot scored a try in the 71-3 win. Booysen suffered a shoulder injury.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

