Joseph pleads for Tier 2 nations to get more shots at best

Outgoing Japan head coach Jamie Joseph had plenty of advice to those in charge of the game, both at international and domestic level, after his team bowed out of the Rugby World Cup on Sunday with a gallant 39-27 loss to Argentina.

On the international level, sides like Japan, he said, need to play more games against tougher opponents, particularly as the domestic competitions in which most players participate are significantly less physical than test match rugby.

"I think I speak on behalf of all Tier 2 teams. We have quality players but we do not have quality time to develop those players to play a game like today. This was our 10th match (this year) so we are pretty good in terms of being ready to play a big game of footy," he said.

"When we started our campaign, we played a New Zealand XV and we were nowhere near ready to play opposition like that," he said. "That's an ongoing challenge for Japan rugby, unless there is a change. Like any team or player, you need to play tough footy. This year we have played 10 tough games and only now we are starting to play to our potential."

Joseph leaves the Brave Blossoms after seven years in charge, the highlight of which was reaching the quarterfinals as host of the World Cup four years ago.

"The first (three) years were dedicated to performing and excelling at a home World Cup and I got a tick for that. The last four years have been really difficult but I have been very proud of the team," he said, pointing out that Japan lost a full year of preparation as a result of the COVID pandemic.

The axing of the Sunwolves from Super Rugby in 2020 also had a big impact.

"There's only a certain amount of Japanese players coming through," he explained. "They need the experience of playing certain levels of footy."

Joseph pointed out that players do not get as much time on the field as they need because the top players tend to all sign for the same few clubs with the biggest budgets.

"In most cases, our second- and third-best players in Japan are not getting any rugby. Something needs to be done about that," he said.

"On top of that, we need a level of rugby that is professional intensity (in terms of) training, touring, getting used to different countries that play different styles of rugby. Those two experiences, which we had with the Sunwolves, is a possible solution."

Joseph is returning to New Zealand to become director of rugby at the Highlanders Super Rugby team, and he was asked who he thought would succeed him.

"I have no opinion," he said, before pointing out that working in Japan and with the Brave Blossoms -- who embrace the concept of "One Team" no matter where a player is from -- needs a particular skill set to deal with the unique challenge posed by the circumstances.

"Coaching in Japan is not the same as coaching in New Zealand or Australia," he said. "There is the cultural aspect you need to be aware of. The players prioritize and think differently. The game of rugby is consistent but the players coming in (to our team) have eight or nine different cultures."

