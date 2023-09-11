Rugby World Cup promises to improve access to Marseille stadium after fans stuck outside

The two teams line up for the national anthem just prior to kick off, England are right, at the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Argentina in the Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

By JEROME PUGMIRE

Rugby World Cup organizers will take steps to improve access to Marseille's Stade Velodrome after numerous fans missed the start of England's match against Argentina on Saturday night.

All 63,118 ticket-holders eventually reached their seats after many were stuck in long queues when the game kicked off at 9 p.m.

Ireland fans were also reportedly held up by a lack of public transport in Bordeaux on Saturday when they headed to the game against Romania. Many were still waiting outside when the national anthems started.

“Fan experience is paramount to everyone involved in the staging of the tournament,” RWC organizers said in a statement on Sunday. “France 2023 are deploying more service volunteers to welcome fans (to Stade Velodrome) and direct ticket-holders to the appropriate entry points.”

Marseille is to host four more games, including South Africa-Scotland on Sunday, France-Namibia on Sept. 21, South Africa-Tonga on Oct. 1, and two quarterfinals.

French authorities pledged last week to mobilize a record number of police officers to guarantee a smooth Rugby World Cup. In the wake of the chaos outside Stade de France that marred the 2022 Champions League soccer final, France has been under pressure over the past year to prove it can handle large crowds efficiently, and without escalating tensions, heading into next year’s Paris Olympics.

Rugby Organizers promised on Sunday more announcements on public transport in French and English to ensure fans get off at the right stop, as there is a different stop for the Stade Velodrome north stand and south stand. Entry points and gate entry times will also be directly communicated to ticket-holders.

The stadium plaza will open three hours before kickoff and fans are encouraged to gather there for pre-match refreshments. A second ticket check will open two hours before the match and fans are encouraged to arrive as early as possible.

Many sports fans arriving to Marseille traditionally congregate in the many bars and restaurants around the old port area, and then head after to the stadium, which is roughly a five-kilometer (three-mile) walk away.

France has been impacted by a crushing heatwave for the past week.

Amid sweltering conditions of around 35 degrees (95 Fahrenheit), there was no air conditioning on RER trains taking fans to Stade de France for Friday’s tournament-opening game between France and New Zealand or for Saturday’s encounter between Australia and Georgia.

The security fiasco last year at Stade de France drew worldwide attention to heavy-handed policing, raising questions about how France manages security at big events.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.