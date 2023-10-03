Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rugby RWC Japan Samoa
Japan's players watch on as Samoa's players perform their traditional Haka ahead of the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Japan and Samoa, at the Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse, France, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
rugby world cup 2023

Samoa's Ben Lam gets 3-game ban for red card against Japan at Rugby World Cup

0 Comments
PARIS

Samoa wing Ben Lam will miss their final Rugby World Cup pool game against England after receiving a three-game ban on Monday for his red card against Japan.

Lam shoulder-tackled the head of Pieter Labuschagne last Thursday in Toulouse. His yellow card for the dangerous tackle was upgraded to red by the bunker. Samoa played the last 33 minutes a man down and lost to Japan 28-22.

At the judicial hearing, Lam accepted it was red-card foul.

The panel started the sanction at six games and halved it after considering Lam's admission, disciplinary record, apology to Labuschagne and “good character.”

He will miss the England game this Saturday and, on the slim chance Samoa advances, two knockout stage games. Otherwise, he will miss two Montpellier club games. The ban will be reduced to two games if he completes tackle school.

The 32-year-old Lam made his Samoa test debut only in the previous pool game against Argentina 10 days ago.

The red card was Samoa's fourth in Rugby World Cup history, tied for the most with Canada and Tonga.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: “Married Men”

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Sweets Full of Fall Flavor

Savvy Tokyo

Mikimoto Pearl Island

GaijinPot Travel

Oita Marine Palace (Umitamago) Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2023

GaijinPot Blog

4 Tips for Surviving Life in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 2 – 8

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Visit The Sites of Japan’s Historic Battles

GaijinPot Blog

Nara Deer Antler Cutting Ceremony

GaijinPot Travel

The Best Restaurant Buffets in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuoka Asian Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Restoring Antique Japanese Plates with Gold – Kintsugi

GaijinPot Blog