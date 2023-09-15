Newsletter Signup Register / Login
(L/R): Scotland's wing Duhan Van Der Merwe, South Africa's hooker Malcolm Marx, Scotland's hooker Dave Cherry, South Africa's wing Kurt-Lee Arendse and South Africa's flanker Siya Kolisi Photo: AFP
rugby world cup 2023

Scotland's Cherry out of World Cup after slipping on hotel stairs

0 Comments
NICE, France

Scotland hooker David Cherry has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after suffering a head injury when he slipped on stairs at the team hotel, the Scottish rugby federation announced Thursday.

Cherry suffered a concussion after "an accident in the team hotel earlier this week" and is now following the current return to play protocols, the federation said.

That means he will be unavailable for at least the next 12 days.

"The decision was therefore taken to end his tournament involvement on medical grounds after he injured his head on Monday, slipping on hotel stairs, on a team day off," it said.

Cherry added: "I'm hugely disappointed to be leaving the squad with concussion. I've loved my time in camp over the summer and gaining my first World Cup cap on Sunday against South Africa.

"I want to wish the team all the best for the remainder of the competition."

Edinburgh hooker Stuart McInally, who was initially put on standby following a concussion sustained by Ewan Ashman last week, has been called up to replace Cherry.

Ashman is continuing his return-to-play protocols and is currently on track to be available for selection next week.

Scotland kicked off their World Cup campaign with a 18-3 defeat by defending champions South Africa.

Next up for them in Pool B is Tonga in Nice on September 24, followed by Romania in Lille six days later before they face Ireland in Paris on October 7.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Daisen Makiba Milk no Sato

GaijinPot Travel

Kaka no Kukedo Sea Caves

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 11–17

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Grow Your Own Japanese Herbs and Spices

Savvy Tokyo

How to get to and from Kansai International Airport (KIX)

GaijinPot Travel

Looking for New Job Opportunities in Japan this Fall?

GaijinPot Blog

Creating Japanese Candy Art With a Professional Amezaiku Artist

GaijinPot Blog

Ghosts, Human Sacrifice and the Entrance to the Underworld: 5 Spooky Sights in Shimane Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Artist and Youtuber Emily Sim (Emirichu) Paints Her Life in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kagikake Pass

GaijinPot Travel

Play to Progress: Balancing Fun and Engaging English Lessons

GaijinPot Blog