Scotland picks fit-again Graham for Rugby World Cup opener vs. the Boks. Fagerson back from ban

FILE - South Africa's Manie Libbok breaks clear, during the Summer Nations Series match between Wales and South Africa at the Principality Stadium, in Cardiff, on Aug. 19, 2023. This Rugby World Cup was always the ultimate goal for the Springboks coaching combination of Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber, who sat down soon after taking over a struggling team in early 2018 and began plotting a five-year plan to build a squad for France 2023. (David Davies/PA via AP, File)

By GERALD IMRAY

Scotland picked Darcy Graham for its Rugby World Cup opener against defending champion South Africa after the winger recovered from a quad strain.

Prop Zander Fagerson was handed an immediate return from suspension following his red card in the win over France five weeks ago, despite having played less than an hour of rugby since the end of last season.

Jack Dempsey got the nod over Matt Fagerson to start at No. 8, with the experienced Hamish Watson missing out on the matchday 23.

The Springboks selected their team on Wednesday — two days ahead of schedule — with captain Siya Kolisi set to start his third game in a row after a comeback from knee surgery for warmup wins over Wales and New Zealand.

Cheslin Kolbe was recalled to the left wing, one of four changes to the starting team that dismantled New Zealand by a record 35-7 at Twickenham two weeks ago. Damian Willemse was selected at fullback ahead of Willie le Roux, while Jasper Wiese starts at No. 8 ahead of veteran Duane Vermeulen and centers Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel come into the starting 15 to replace Andre Esterhuizen and Canan Moodie, who has a hamstring twinge.

Lineups:

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams, Willie le Roux.

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ben White; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Jamie Ritchie (captain), Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman. Reserves: Dave Cherry, Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Ali Price, Cameron Redpath, Ollie Smith

