Sexton back from suspension and Van der Flier benched for Ireland's Rugby World Cup opener

Ireland's Head Coach Andy Farrell, right, and Jonathan Sexton during the Ireland Rugby World Cup 2023 squad announcement at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin, Ireland, Sunday Aug. 27, 2023. (Damien Eagers/PA via AP)

Top-ranked Ireland begins its bid to win the Rugby World Cup for the first time with flyhalf Jonathan Sexton back from suspension and flanker Josh van der Flier, the reigning world player of the year, on the bench for the team's opening pool match against Romania on Saturday.

Sexton has served a three-match suspension for aggressive behavior toward match officials at Leinster's loss to La Rochelle in the European Cup final in May and comes straight back into Andy Farrell's team as captain.

It's Sexton's first competitive match in almost six months, since sustaining a groin injury in helping the Irish clinch the Grand Slam in the Six Nations by beating England on March 18.

“Hopefully I can go out and play well and have a good performance. I expect that of myself. There are no excuses in that regard," he said.

“Once I got over the injury obviously came the three games off, and once I knew that was there I’ve just been focused on this game for the last couple of months. Looking forward to it now and finally getting back out on the pitch.”

Van der Flier will start among the reserves for what should be the easiest of the four Pool B matches for the Irish while first-choice winger Mack Hansen was rested, with veteran Keith Earls starting instead.

Ireland is missing three forwards because of injury — hooker Dan Sheehan and back rower Jack Conan (both foot) and prop Dave Kilcoyne (hamstring).

Joe McCarthy is one of six in the team making a World Cup debut and slots in the second row, with Tadhg Beirne starting at No. 6.

“We’ve built to this moment for the last four years," Sexton said, "so now it’s finally here the nerves come in. But it’s about embracing them and going out and trying to play our best.”

There are fears of a big score after the Oaks lost their last two World Cup warmups by record scores to Georgia, 56-6, and Italy, 57-7. But the Romanians have promised to relish a rare match with Ireland.

“We're going to take advantage of every moment on the pitch because for us it's a joy to play with the world No. 1,” captain Cristi Chirica said. “We're going to enjoy every moment and play with everything we have.”

New Zealand-born Hinckley Vaovasa will start at flyhalf for just the second time after Mihai Muresan dislocated his shoulder against Italy. Vaovasa will form an 11th different halves partnership in their last 12 tests with Gabriel Rupanu, who starts because Florin Surugiu has not recovered from injury.

Vaovasa has previously started at center, fullback and on the wing since making his debut for Romania in 2021.

Romania has undergone three other changes and shuffled the backline. Fonovai Tangimana was at outside center, bumping in Jason Tomane, Tevita Manumua on was on the left wing, and Nicholas Onutu moved over to the right wing, pushing Marius Simonescu to fullback.

Flanker Florian Rosu has come in for Damian Stratila.

Lineups:

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Jonathan Sexton, Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris, Peter O'Mahony, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Furlong, Ron Herring, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Ronan Kelleher, Jeremy Loughman, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Josh van der Flier, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Robbie Henshaw.

Romania: Marius Simionescu, Nicolas Onutu, Fonovai Tangimana, Jason Tomane, Tevita Manumua, Hinckley Vaovasa, Gabriel Rupanu; Cristi Chirica (captain), Vlad Neculau, Florian Rosu, Stefan Iancu, Adrian Motoc, Alexandru Gordas, Ovidiu Cojocaru, Iulian Hartig. Reserves: Florin Bardasu, Alexandru Savin, Gheorghe Gajion, Marius Iftimiciuc, Dragos Ser, Alin Conache, Tudor Boldor, Taylor Gontineac.

