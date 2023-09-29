Stakes could not be higher for Irish in Scotland clash, says Easterby

Ireland may top the pool but they face a must win final game with Scotland says defence coach Simon Easterby

Ireland may be tantalisingly close to a Rugby World Cup quarterfinal spot but their final Pool B game with Scotland is effectively a knockout match, defense coach Simon Easterby said on Thursday.

The Irish are four points clear of South Africa -- whom Ireland beat on Saturday -- with Scotland nine points adrift of Ireland although the Scots are expected to pick up a bonus-point win over Romania this weekend.

Despite the Irish having won their last eight tests against Scotland, Easterby says they will not be taken lightly when they face each other at the Stade de France on Saturday week.

"Yep, for sure," said Easterby regarding it being a knockout match. "We don't see anything other than Scotland getting what they need in their last game against Romania. So we need to make sure that we prepare exactly how we prepared for the first three games against Romania, Tonga and South Africa."

Easterby said many outside the Irish camp might be thinking the outcome is a foregone conclusion but they would be wrong.

"It's not hard to focus on what's coming up," said the 48-year-old. "Scotland are a brilliant team, they have the ability to play lots of different ways. They can mix it up front with their forward pack, strong maul, scrum as we saw against South Africa (the Scots lost 18-3).

"But they can also play an expansive game with some exciting backs that can really hurt you if you're not on it. We knew that this final game in the pool would be pivotal."

The former Ireland flanker, who has earned wide praise for how the Irish defended against relentless Springbok attacks in the second-half of their pool match, said Irish captain Johnny Sexton was fine.

There had been concerns about the 38-year-old fly-half due to him having strapping on a calf after the South Africa match -- he was replaced late in the second-half by Jack Crowley.

"He (Sexton) pitches up every day with a smile on his face," said Easterby. "I've said it before but he's the heartbeat, the talisman of this side and it's hard to get him off the pitch when he's in that mood because he wants to be on there until the end.

"But it was the right thing to do. Jack came on and finished the game off really well. Listen, Johnny's good, as are all of the other players currently."

© 2023 AFP