Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rugby RWC Scotland Tonga
Tonga's Halaleva Fifita during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Scotland and Tonga at the Stade de Nice, in Nice, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
rugby world cup 2023

Tonga's Vaea Fifita to miss last two pool games after red card ban

0 Comments
NICE, France

Tonga No. 8 Vaea Fifita was suspended for their last two Rugby World Cup pool games against South Africa and Romania on Tuesday for his red card.

Fifita shoulder-charged the head of Scotland's Finn Russell in a ruck near the end of a pool match that Scotland won 45-17 on Sunday in Nice.

Fifita was yellow-carded at the time and it was upgraded to red after the match by a bunker review. At his judicial hearing on Tuesday, the former All Black admitted to foul play but challenged the red card.

The panel said it was always illegal and there was no mitigation. The charge was reckless with a high degree of danger, the panel added.

It started the sanction at six matches and removed two for Fifita's remorse and disciplinary record.

His four-game ban included the Pool B games against South Africa on Sunday and Romania on Oct. 8, and two club games for Scarlets.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Best Breakfast in Tokyo from Cheap to Fancy

GaijinPot Blog

How Do Compound Kanji Make Japanese Idioms?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: October Falafel Night

GaijinPot Blog

Glover Garden

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 25 – Oct. 1

Savvy Tokyo

5 Autumn Day Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Arita Ceramics Fair

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Where To Find Art Supplies In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot Job Notice: What’sApp/SNS Fake Message Requests

GaijinPot Blog

Hinjitsukan

GaijinPot Travel

Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park

GaijinPot Travel