Japan's Michael Leitch scores his team's fourth try as teammates react during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Japan and Chile at Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France, on Sunday. Photo: AP Photo/Lewis Joly
rugby world cup 2023

Japan opens Rugby World Cup campaign with 42-12 win over Chile

TOULOUSE, France

Japan opened its Rugby World Cup campaign with a 42-12 win over debutants Chile in front of a packed house at Stadium de Toulouse on Sunday.

Playing under a blazing afternoon sun, the Brave Blossoms put aside the pre-match loss of captain Kazuki Himeno with a calf injury to grind out the win.

But it was not easy going against a tough, resilient Chilean team who led early on, only for indiscipline to hurt their cause with two yellow cards.

Man-of-the-match Amato Fakatava led the way for Japan with two tries, while also making 17 tackles from 18 attempts in another impressive test-match display.

The lock was joined on the scoresheet by Jone Naikabula, Michael Leitch, Ryoto Nakamura and Warner Dearns as the Brave Blossoms eventually ran away with the game in the second half, having led 21-7 at the break.

Rikiya Matsuda put his recent kicking issues behind him by adding six conversions from as many attempts, while Los Condores' two tries, at the start of each half, came from Rodrigo Fernandez and Alfonso Escobar.

Japan was awarded a bonus point for scoring four tries and leads Group D, ahead of England whom they play next Sunday. Japan will also play Samoa and finally Argentina.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

