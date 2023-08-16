Japan's greatest export? A look at some of the country’s best Major League Baseball stars

America’s Major League Baseball (MLB) has continued to experience a surge in popularity, as evidenced by the millions worldwide buying MLB tickets to watch their favorite teams and players or streaming and even betting on the games online. In fact, statistics show that the New York Yankees, which is one of the teams, are the most popular team in the league — with an estimated 27 million fans.

That said, some of the greatest players to ever grace the MLB come from Japan. In this article, we will look at four of these players: Ichiro Suzuki, Yu Darvish, Masahiro Tanaka and Shohei Ohtani, along with their overall impact on the MLB. These are just some of the Japanese players who have made a tremendous, having become very successful in professional baseball and are some of Japan's greatest exports to the sport.

Ichiro Suzuki: A baseball legend

Ichiro Suzuki is well known in the world of professional baseball, having established himself as a legendary Japanese baseball player overall. He began his professional career in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball (BPB) Pacific League in 1992 and was named the league's MVP three times. In 2001, he moved to the United States to play for the Seattle Mariners, becoming the first Japanese position player to appear in the major leagues.

During his time with the Mariners, he recorded the most hits in a single season (262) in 2004 and the most consecutive 200-hit seasons (10) from 2001 to 2010. He also won 10 consecutive Gold Glove awards for his defensive prowess.

In 2012, Suzuki joined the New York Yankees and became the second player to record 4,000 hits between the MLB and the NPB. After spending three years with the Miami Marlins, Suzuki retired from the MLB in 2019 with 4,367 hits. His legacy as one of baseball's greatest players will live on forever.

Yu Darvish: A star pitcher in the MLB

Yu Darvish is a professional baseball pitcher who currently plays for the San Diego Padres.

This player was previously part of the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers. Darvish has been among the most successful pitchers in the league since his debut in 2012, having won three ERA titles in 2013, 2015 and 2016. He was also selected to five All-Star Games and won the World Series with the Dodgers in 2020.

Darvish is known for his wide array of pitches, including a fastball, slider, curveball, cutter, splitter, and changeup. His unique pitching style has made him one of the most feared pitchers in MLB today.

Masahiro Tanaka: One of the greatest professional pitchers

Masahiro Tanaka has significantly impacted Major League Baseball since he arrived in 2014.

He was the first Japanese-born pitcher to sign with an MLB team and quickly established himself as one of the best pitchers in the league. This achievement was no small feat, and it consecutively paved the way for other Japanese players to make their way into the MLB and has also changed how teams approach international scouting.

Tanaka's success has also helped to bridge the gap between American and Japanese baseball, as more teams are now looking to Japan for talent. Over the years, quite a number of Japanese players have been signed by major league teams as a result, as well as in the increased interest from fans around the world in both American and Japanese baseball.

Shohei Ohtani: The two-way star taking the MLB by storm

Shohei Ohtani is another excellent Japanese player who was able to pitch and hit in the same game since Babe Ruth. This is a rare skill not achieved by many regular baseball players. Nevertheless, it is witnessed that he has been consistent in doing it, much to the amazement of players and fans alike.

In addition to that, Ohtani has a fastball that can reach 100 mph and a batting average of 286. He's also hit eight home runs this season, which is astounding for someone who only bats occasionally. His versatility makes him a great asset to any club, as he can contribute to the team in the offense as well as defense.

Ohtani has also become such a great asset to the Los Angeles Angels team, and his future looks very bright. With his unique skill set, there's no telling what kind of impact he could have on baseball in the years to come.

To summarize, it is evident that the impact of Japan on the MLB is a massive one, particularly when it comes to exporting some of its top talents to the world scene. The likes of the legendary Ichiro Suzuki, who set new standards of excellence in hitting and fielding, to modern-day two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, have captivated fans with their exceptional skills and passion for the game. Their success in Major League Baseball demonstrates the talent and intense preparation that Japan's baseball culture promotes.

Furthermore, these players have not only excelled on the field but have also served as ambassadors for Japanese baseball, connecting cultures and spreading global enthusiasm for the sport. As the legacy of today's Japanese players continues to inspire aspiring sportsmen in Japan, it is clear that the country's contribution to MLB extends beyond statistics; it is a monument to the indelible impression that these players have made on the international baseball community.

