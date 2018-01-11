'King Kazu' signs new contract with Yokohama ahead of 51st birthday

soccer

Japanese forward Kazuyoshi Miura, who turns 51 next month, has signed a new contract with Yokohama FC, the J.League second division club announced on Thursday.

The new deal means "King Kazu" will enter the 33rd season of his record-breaking career, which began at the Brazilian side Santos in 1986.

"I've signed a contract extension for this season. I will always play my heart out and hope to continue to grow (as a player)," Kyodo news agency quoted him as saying.

The former Genoa and Dinamo Zagreb player has been at Yokohama FC since 2005.

Capped 89 times for his country, Miura's 139 goals place him sixth in the all-time list of top scorers in J.League's top division.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.