Brisbane will host the Olympics in 2032 Image: POOL/AFP
olympics

'Believe. Belong. Become': Brisbane 2032 Olympics unveils motto

BRISBANE

Organizers of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics have unveiled the Games' official motto: "Believe. Belong. Become".

The Queensland state capital was awarded the Olympics and Paralympics in July 2021, returning the Games to Australia for a third time after Melbourne 1956 and Sydney 2000.

The slogan culminated a process that involved more than 6,000 Australians having their say.

Andrew Liveris, head of the 2032 organizing committee, said it underpinned the core beliefs of what the Games would represent.

"When our time arrives on the world stage our local belief, grit and spirit will shine through, our sense of belonging will be celebrated and shared," he said. "And we will rise to become an even greater city, state and nation to visit, invest in and be part of, thanks to the gift of the Games."

"Believe" represented the power of sport and the Australian spirit, he said, while "Belong" was Brisbane's vision in which everyone was welcome at the Games.

"Become" was the opportunity for Brisbane, Queensland and Australia to harness the Olympics and move into a new era.

The Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8 in 2032, followed by the Paralympics on August 24-September 5.

The 2028 Summer Olympics are in Los Angeles.

