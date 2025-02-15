Medvedev reaches Marseille semifinals

'Better player': Daniil Medvedev made the Marseille semi-finals on Friday

tennis

Daniil Medvedev reached his first semifinal of the year at the Marseille Open on Friday by defeating Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets.

The former world number one from Russia came through 6-3, 6-2 in 78 minutes, saving five break points.

"I didn't start the match well, he had a lot of break points," said Medvedev, the 2021 champion in Marseille.

"I served good a couple of times. He made some mistakes. It's part of tennis. Then I managed to take control of the match and I feel like I was a little bit of a better player."

World number eight Medvedev has endured a disappointing start to the season, suffering second-round exits at the Australian Open and Rotterdam.

"I played two good matches here, I didn't lose my serve," added Medvedev who will face either Hamad Medjedovic or Daniel Altmaier for a place in Sunday's final.

Defending champion Ugo Humbert reached the semifinals for the fourth time by seeing off Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-4.

The second-seeded Frenchman committed 29 unforced errors before securing his 150th tour-level victory.

On Saturday, Humbert will take on Belgium's Zizou Bergs who made the semi-finals when China's Zhang Zhizhen was forced to retire after dropping the first set 7-5.

© 2025 AFP