'Cricket still in denial' says Rafiq after racism scandal

Azeem Rafiq claims cricket is still "in denial" over the racism scandal that forced the former Yorkshire spinner to leave England after he lifted the lid on abuse in the domestic game.

Rafiq appeared before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Tuesday for the first time since November 2021 when he gave harrowing evidence about the racism he faced during his time at Yorkshire.

The 31-year-old used his latest appearance in front of the committee to highlight the abuse he and his family have endured since he blew the whistle.

"If I was to look at 13 months on from me opening my heart out, all that's changed really is that me and my family have been driven out of the country. And that's a sad element of it," he said.

Karachi-born Rafiq, who moved with his immediate family to Pakistan last month, recounted incidents of abuse to the committee, including a man defecating outside his parents' house.

"I would love to come here and tell you how much cricket has changed, but unfortunately what it feels like is that cricket is very much in denial," he said. "There are still a group of people out there who feel like cricket is the victim in this.

"The way I've been attacked and abused, why would you speak out? I've got a little hope in the new (ECB) leadership, but it's very little at the minute."

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) charged a number of individuals in relation to Rafiq's allegations of abuse in June, along with Yorkshire for the county's handling of those allegations.

However, the Cricket Discipline Commission has yet to hear the case after a dispute over whether it should take place in public or private.

Responding to Rafiq's latest claims, the ECB insisted they are committed to sustained action to deliver lasting cultural change.

"The evidence heard by the DCMS Select Committee today demonstrates why widespread change in cricket is needed and why delivering that lasting cultural change will require sustained action over many years," an ECB statement said.

"We are committed to achieving this, and have been listening carefully to today's testimony which will play an important part in helping us understand the further work that is needed.

"Since the testimony given by Azeem Rafiq to the select committee a year ago, significant action has been taken across cricket and progress has been made in tackling discrimination and making the sport more welcoming and inclusive. But we are well aware there remains much more work to do.

"We condemn discrimination of any form and we applaud the bravery of those including Azeem and (former Essex player) Jahid Ahmed who have spoken out about their experiences."

The ECB expect an on-going independent investigation to give guidance on the appropriate course of action in 2023.

"In the new year the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC), which has been examining questions of equity in relation to race, gender and class within cricket, will provide recommendations on what further action the ECB and the wider game needs to take to make cricket a game for everyone," the statement added.

"We expect its independent findings to be challenging, but believe its report can help to drive the lasting change we need and rebuild trust among communities to show people that cricket can be a game for them."

