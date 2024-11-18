'Emotional' Martin defies Bagnaia to claim first MotoGP world championship

New world champion Jorge Martin (C) surrounded by his Ducati-Pramac team after becoming the first rider from an independent team to win the world championship since 2001

Spaniard Jorge Martin produced an ice-cool ride to finish third in the season-ending Barcelona GP on Sunday, which was good enough to secure him a first MotoGP world championship title.

The 26-year-old, nicknamed the 'Martinator', also ensured that Ducati-Pramac became the first independent team to win the rider's title since Valentino Rossi in 2001, the final year of 500cc racing.

Defending two-time champion Francesco Bagnaia, who started the race 19 points behind Martin, took the checkered flag for the 11th time this season but it was not enough to wrest the title from the Spanish rider who finished the season 10 points clear of his close rival.

"It sounds amazing," said an emotional Martin after being addressed as a world champion for the first time. "I don't know what to say, I am completely shocked. This is for my people, for my family, for the people who are supporting me, this is for them.

"I started crying at the end, it was a very emotional race. It's been a long journey, a lot of crashes, big injuries but finally we are here. I hope we can keep improving and enjoy the moment. This is the most important thing: live the present and enjoy the moment."

Martin, who will be leaving Pramac for Aprilia next season after being denied a ride alongside Bagnaia in the factory Ducati team, had made himself the favorite for the title with a remarkably consistent season.

He only won three grand prix all season but his third-place on Sunday was the 32nd time this season across the 40 sprints and grand prix that he made the podium.

After finishing third in Saturday's sprint he knew he had only to finish in the top nine to secure the title, turning the tables on Bagnaia who went into last year's final race with a 21-point lead.

Bagnaia, however, has finished the season in blistering form, his victory in Barcelona giving him his fourth win over the final five races of the season.

Victory in Saturday's sprint, his seventh of the season, gave him a sniff of a chance.

Starting from pole, the Italian made a perfect start but was soon under pressure from Marc Marquez who slipped past Martin.

Martin let them battle it out up front, guarding his track position as Aleix Espargaro and Alex Marquez toughed it out behind him.

Bagnaia had the control and pace to see off Marquez, who won the vote ahead of Martin to be his Ducati teammate next season, and duly crossed for a full-deserved if ultimately pyrrhic victory.

"This weekend we did all things possible," Bagnaia told TNT. "Winning 11 races leaves me speechless. Not many have done that so I'm happy about that. We missed a bit of luck this season. We were the strongest all season, winning all those races, being consistently fast.

"But today is for Jorge who did a very good season. He understood that with our potential, he was good enough to finish second many times. I think he did it 17 times, me just two. These things can make a difference in a championship.

"It's great to have this kind of rider. He's a very fair guy and we know each other very well. I enjoyed the season. I would like to be the champion but sometimes that cannot happen."

When Martin crossed the line, the celebrations began in the Pramac garage and amongst the many Spanish fans who had made the journey to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The race was due to take place in Valencia but had to be moved after the region suffered its worst floods in a generation which have killed more than 220 people.

The race was switched to Barcelona and has been dubbed the Solidarity GP to show support for the people of Valencia, with all proceeds of the event going to the Valencia relief fund.

