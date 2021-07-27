'Every kid plays' - how Japan fell in love with baseball

Every spring and summer, baseball fever hits Japan. But it's not a professional league keeping people glued to their screens -- it's high-school baseball, in a country where the sport borders on a religion.
It's no surprise then that baseball is returning to the Olympics at Tokyo 2020.
Every weekend, at diamonds across the country, children wince with concentration as they practice, cheered on not just by parents but also passers-by, watching just as intently.
More than a century after it was introduced to the country by an American English teacher, Japan has made baseball its own, with a playing style that prioritizes teamwork, and a positively fanatical fanbase.
In Japan, "every kid plays baseball, every boy plays baseball", Itaru Kobayashi, a former player for the Chiba Lotte Marines, told AFP.
"Baseball was invented in the United States, but somehow we fell in love with it," said Kobayashi, now a sports management expert and a professor at Tokyo's J.F. Oberlin University.
The game was introduced in 1872 by a teacher at Tokyo's Kaisei Academy.
But it took off after a team from the Ichiko high school beat a group of foreign residents in 1896, sparking a frenzy of interest and further matches against American teams.
"These games had symbolic significance in Japan because the Japanese were behind in many aspects, like commerce and industry," said baseball expert Robert Whiting, who has spent decades in Japan.
"The message was that if we can beat the Americans at their own game, then surely we can surpass them in other fields," added Whiting, author of "Tokyo Junkie: 60 Years of Bright Lights and Back Alleys... and Baseball."
Koshien mania
By the 1930s, a professional league had developed, and half-a-million people lined Tokyo's streets in 1934 to welcome Babe Ruth and 14 other American baseball players on an all-star tour.
After World War II, baseball became Japan's national pastime, with a particular reverence reserved for amateur play seen as untainted by money.
The devotion persists to this day.
Fumihiko Kaneko, 31, arrived four hours early for a recent Sunday match in the Tokyo Big Six university league, despite already having tickets.
He was thrilled at the chance to watch historic arch-rivals Keio and Waseda face off in the league, Japan's oldest.
"I've been a baseball fan since I was very little," he told AFP. "Today's match has a history of 100 years!"
Japan's favorite baseball events though are the high school tournaments known as Koshien, after the stadium where they are held each spring and summer.
Koshien games have sometimes claimed 50 percent of television viewers, and their sound on radios in ramen shops and local stores is as much a part of Japan's summer as the buzz of cicadas.
"It's like the World Series and the Super Bowl combined," said Whiting of the tournaments that air on national television for hours each day over a fortnight.
The fervor can have a darker side, and there are persistent concerns about the intensity of training and pressure on young players.
"I don't really have fun memories of practicing baseball," said Takuya Honda, a worker at a recruitment company who played for 12 years but never made it to Koshien.
He eventually quit the sport, only recently taking it back up.
"It doesn't matter if I make mistakes now... I finally enjoy playing baseball."
Kobayashi believes Japan's fondness for the sport is "partly because baseball is like a ritual".
Japanese play emphasizes the battle between pitcher and hitter, producing games that can be lower-scoring than the US version, with tension centered around strikes and fouls.
"Work as a team, unite as a team. We love it," said Kobayashi.
The sport's popularity was put to the test when Japan's first professional football league began in 1992.
But while football fever fizzled out, baseball continues to grab attention at home and abroad, with Japanese stars like Shohei Ohtani flying the flag in the U.S. leagues.
The Olympic competition is being held in Fukushima, spotlighting the region's recovery from the 2011 disaster.
And if Japan and the U.S. face off, sparks will fly, Kobayashi said.
"For Japanese baseball, beating the United States is the ultimate goal."© 2021 AFP
BackpackingNepal
One of the reason why Baseball became famous in Japan is because heights didn't matter, unlike in Basketball.
Ricky Kaminski13
Although it’s super impressive to see the skill level of baseboru in Japan it’s the one sport I would keep my kid away from. It truly becomes their entire life, and by high school or if they continue onto university there is a certain ‘culture’ that comes with the sport. They become insular, uneducated and have trouble thinking of anything other than there chosen sport and are often a bit gruff lacking in manners. Dont get me wrong these boys can be a lot of fun sometimes, as being around a team all of their lives turns them into characters if not cheeky ones, but when it comes to learning about the mechanisms of the outside world and scholastics there’s often little interest. They are a world unto themselves. If that’s your thing though, home run!
Pukey2
Have to admit, after all these years of living here, I still have no clue of the exact rules and I still have zero interest in the sport.
Kumagaijin
Thats not true. Even many of the kids that "play" don't actually play in games, especially at the junior high and high school levels, kids play less and less and the practices get longer and longer as the kids get older. The kohai 後輩/senpai 先輩 system applies to baseball probably more than any other sport, meaning you have to wait your turn to be a starter, sometimes years. Its incredibly boring and kids drop like flies in their teens.
I grew up playing "Babe Ruth League" baseball in Canada, and they made rules regarding how long a pitcher could stay in the game. They don't have such rules in Japan and so that means less playing time for the other pitchers too. Substitutions are rare, unless there are some mistakes made in which case the player is often left humiliated.
moonbloom
browny1
Baseball in Japan while still popular is on a serious slider.
All the stats show a decline in youngsters taking it up and a general decline in interest and support amongst the wider population.
The militaristic style of training in school teams has a lot to do with it. Grind after grind taking all over everything thing. Enjoyment/fun is for losers.
In addition many other alternatives are available. In my local high school soccer & basketball have become really popular for both boys & girls - and there are no prison haircut rules or slavish endless drill sessions.
timeon
When our son picked up tennis and football (soccer how some people called it), my Japanese wife was relieved. The reasons are related to what Browny said, very militaristic, and takes up a lot of time, both for the kid and for the parents.
And yeah, as Pukey, more than 20 years and I still have no idea why people like this sports. To each its own
Jimizo
I lived in the US before living in Japan and tried to understand baseball. A US friend told me that it’s essentially a sport to be enjoyed in a stadium with the atmosphere, food, music, booze etc. I had a good time when I went ( I’ve been in Japan too ) but the game was secondary.
There isn’t much there as a sport in itself.
stickman1760
All the stats show a decline in youngsters taking it up and a general decline in interest and support amongst the wider population.
really? Can u produce some of those stats? I just read that because of Ohtani interest in baseball in Japan is at an all-time high. What kid in Japan wouldn’t want to live the life Ohtani is living now?
stickman1760
I’ve always found it amusing how Brits and Aussies will trash talk baseball til the cows come home then turn around and tell you how fantastic cricket is. Hit ball with bat and run.
Jimizo
I’m a Brit. I’d say Baseball is an improvement on cricket because it’s shorter.
Both seem to involve standing around or sitting down much of the time not doing anything in particular.
It seems the younger generation is moving more towards football. A natural progression.
bass4funk
Thats pretty much the same feeling how Americans, Cubans, South Koreans, Puerto Rican’s and Japanese feel about Cricket.
bass4funk
Personally, I always hated baseball, never understood the allure, but maybe I’m not getting something…
I think there are other sports that are way better than baseball…..or cricket for that matter.
exexalien
Maybe thirty years ago, but basketball, soccer and volleyball are all easily more popular with the kids these days. A few years ago our local junior high had to get rid of its baseball team due to lack of interest, and the softball team for elementary school-aged kids now has to let 6-year-olds play with the 11 and 12-year-olds in order to have enough kids to make up a full team.
EvilBuddha
It's got more to do with how the US influenced Japan during the Meiji era without actually colonizing it. If it were the British instead of the Americans then you can be sure that Japan would be a cricket crazy country today just like many of Britain's ex-colonies.
Or maybe not. Japanese are always in a hurry and are punctual about time so not sure how much would they want to play a game where the 2 teams can play for 5 consecutive days and still not have a result.
Laguna
Hate professional baseball - it stinks of 9:00 to 5:00. But my local high school tournament and Koshien I'll watch. Passion.
Iron Lad
No thanks, kendo, judo, karate, please.
They should bring back competitive kenjutsu, the european have brought back HEMA, which is all the rage lately.
Jimizo
Good skills to have ( Kendo not so much ) but a bit repetitive and one-dimensional as spectator ‘sports’.
Judo in particular is hardly pleasing on the eye.
Iron Lad
Jimizo
I have always been less impressed with spectator sports than martial arts.
timeon
Jimizo, same experience here, my friends took me to a Chicago Cubs game. We first visited the Goose Island brewery to get into the mood, then on the stadium we basically had a picnic with hot dogs and many beers, without paying too much attention to what was happening on the pitch. Same with everybody else in the stands
Jimizo
It’s a good day out, isn’t it?
I’d recommend it to anyone.
Paustovsky
I think it's quite cute they dedicate their lives to such a minor sport.
It's the equivalent of Kabbadi or Croquet.